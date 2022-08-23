Lumina Gold : Q2 2022 FS

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and accompanying notes thereto, for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

(expressed in U.S. dollars)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited

(expressed in U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Expenses Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") expenditures 6(b), 16 $ 7,764,483 $ 933,572 $ 13,471,894 $ 2,095,598 Fees, salaries and other employee benefits 10, 16 290,133 281,351 594,650 558,249 General and administration ("G&A") 16 101,314 56,625 215,770 253,778 Professional fees 107,510 23,442 135,622 127,108 Insurance 11,016 18,382 34,085 25,273 (8,274,456) (1,313,372) (14,452,021) (3,060,006) Other income (expenses) Interest income and other 6,349 642 11,770 984 Interest and financing expense (1,461) (93,929) (3,106) (153,806) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (24,732) (31,791) 8,243 (65,686) (19,844) (125,078) 16,907 (218,508) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (8,294,300) $ (1,438,450) $ (14,435,114) $ (3,278,514) Loss per share - basic and diluted 11 $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.04) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 11 376,356,273 333,810,257 376,356,273 333,775,861

