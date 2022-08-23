Lumina Gold : Q2 2022 FS

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and accompanying notes thereto, for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.
LUMINA GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
(expressed in U.S. dollars)
Note
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
3
$
2,857,161
$
12,032,208
Other receivables
4
64,474
63,728
Prepaid expenses
52,102
104,812
Total current assets
2,973,737
12,200,748
Non-current assets
Environmental deposit
52,052
51,069
Property and equipment
5
3,952,827
3,906,663
Exploration and evaluation asset
6(a)
1,701,100
1,701,100
Total assets
$
8,679,716
$
17,859,580
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
5,607,319
$
712,689
Current portion of lease obligations
5
38,506
-
Total current liabilities
5,645,825
712,689
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
5
20,576
-
Total liabilities
5,666,401
712,689
EQUITY
Share capital
8
107,958,475
107,979,969
Share-based payment reserve
6,808,933
6,485,901
Accumulated deficit
(111,754,093)
(97,318,979)
Total equity
3,013,315
17,146,891
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,679,716
$
17,859,580
Going concern (Note 2(b))
Commitments and contingent liability (Note 17)
Subsequent event (Note 18)
APPROVED BY THE DIRECTORS
"Marshall Koval"
Director
"Donald Shumka"
Director
See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
LUMINA GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited
(expressed in U.S. dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation ("E&E")
expenditures
6(b), 16
$
7,764,483
$
933,572
$
13,471,894
$
2,095,598
Fees, salaries and other employee benefits
10, 16
290,133
281,351
594,650
558,249
General and administration ("G&A")
16
101,314
56,625
215,770
253,778
Professional fees
107,510
23,442
135,622
127,108
Insurance
11,016
18,382
34,085
25,273
(8,274,456)
(1,313,372)
(14,452,021)
(3,060,006)
Other income (expenses)
Interest income and other
6,349
642
11,770
984
Interest and financing expense
(1,461)
(93,929)
(3,106)
(153,806)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(24,732)
(31,791)
8,243
(65,686)
(19,844)
(125,078)
16,907
(218,508)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
$
(8,294,300)
$
(1,438,450)
$
(14,435,114)
$
(3,278,514)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
11
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
11
376,356,273
333,810,257
376,356,273
333,775,861
See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
LUMINA GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited
(expressed in U.S. dollars)
Six months ended June 30,
Note
2022
2021
Operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(14,435,114)
$
(3,278,514)
Adjustment for non-cash items:
Depreciation
5
89,073
90,246
Environmental deposit interest earned
(983)
(480)
Foreign exchange on standby loan
7
-
68,246
Share-based payment
9(a)
323,032
312,067
Deduct: interest income
(10,787)
(499)
Add: interest and financing expense
3,107
153,806
Net changes in non-cash working capital items:
Other receivables
(746)
10,207
Prepaid expenses
52,710
22,825
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,894,630
22,729
Net cash utilized in operating activities
(9,085,078)
(2,599,367)
Investing activities
Payment of environmental deposit
-
(49,473)
Expenditures on property and equipment
(58,228)
-
Interest received
10,787
499
Net cash utilized in investing activities
(47,441)
(48,974)
Financing activities
Payment of lease obligations
5
(17,927)
(19,641)
Interest paid re lease obligations
5
(3,107)
(1,353)
Standby loan proceeds
7
-
2,189,090
Standby loan fees paid
7
-
(21,891)
Shares issued on exercise of stock options
8(a)
-
78,714
Cost to issue shares
8(b)
(21,494)
-
Net cash (utilized in) provided by financing activities
(42,528)
2,224,919
Decrease in cash
(9,175,047)
(423,422)
Cash, beginning of period
12,032,208
535,781
Cash, end of period
3
$
2,857,161
$
112,359
Non-cashinvesting activity: see Note 5 for details of right-of-use asset additions.
See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lumina Gold Corp. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 19:07:03 UTC.