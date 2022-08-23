Log in
    LUM   CA55026L3056

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

(LUM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:09 2022-08-23 pm EDT
0.3550 CAD    0.00%
03:08pLUMINA GOLD : Q2 2022 fs
PU
08/17Lumina Gold Extends Mineralization at the Cangrejos Deposit and Continues to Expand the Gran Bestia Ridge
PR
08/17Lumina Gold Corp. Extends Mineralization At the Cangrejos Deposit and Continues to Expand the Gran Bestia Ridge
CI
Lumina Gold : Q2 2022 FS

08/23/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
LUMINA GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

TSX- V: LUM

w w w . l u m i n a g o l d . c o m

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and accompanying notes thereto, for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

(expressed in U.S. dollars)

Note

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

3

$

2,857,161

$

12,032,208

Other receivables

4

64,474

63,728

Prepaid expenses

52,102

104,812

Total current assets

2,973,737

12,200,748

Non-current assets

Environmental deposit

52,052

51,069

Property and equipment

5

3,952,827

3,906,663

Exploration and evaluation asset

6(a)

1,701,100

1,701,100

Total assets

$

8,679,716

$

17,859,580

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,607,319

$

712,689

Current portion of lease obligations

5

38,506

-

Total current liabilities

5,645,825

712,689

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

5

20,576

-

Total liabilities

5,666,401

712,689

EQUITY

Share capital

8

107,958,475

107,979,969

Share-based payment reserve

6,808,933

6,485,901

Accumulated deficit

(111,754,093)

(97,318,979)

Total equity

3,013,315

17,146,891

Total liabilities and equity

$

8,679,716

$

17,859,580

Going concern (Note 2(b))

Commitments and contingent liability (Note 17)

Subsequent event (Note 18)

APPROVED BY THE DIRECTORS

"Marshall Koval"

Director

"Donald Shumka"

Director

See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited

(expressed in U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Exploration and evaluation ("E&E")

expenditures

6(b), 16

$

7,764,483

$

933,572

$

13,471,894

$

2,095,598

Fees, salaries and other employee benefits

10, 16

290,133

281,351

594,650

558,249

General and administration ("G&A")

16

101,314

56,625

215,770

253,778

Professional fees

107,510

23,442

135,622

127,108

Insurance

11,016

18,382

34,085

25,273

(8,274,456)

(1,313,372)

(14,452,021)

(3,060,006)

Other income (expenses)

Interest income and other

6,349

642

11,770

984

Interest and financing expense

(1,461)

(93,929)

(3,106)

(153,806)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(24,732)

(31,791)

8,243

(65,686)

(19,844)

(125,078)

16,907

(218,508)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

$

(8,294,300)

$

(1,438,450)

$

(14,435,114)

$

(3,278,514)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

11

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

11

376,356,273

333,810,257

376,356,273

333,775,861

See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited

(expressed in U.S. dollars)

Six months ended June 30,

Note

2022

2021

Operating activities

Loss for the period

$

(14,435,114)

$

(3,278,514)

Adjustment for non-cash items:

Depreciation

5

89,073

90,246

Environmental deposit interest earned

(983)

(480)

Foreign exchange on standby loan

7

-

68,246

Share-based payment

9(a)

323,032

312,067

Deduct: interest income

(10,787)

(499)

Add: interest and financing expense

3,107

153,806

Net changes in non-cash working capital items:

Other receivables

(746)

10,207

Prepaid expenses

52,710

22,825

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,894,630

22,729

Net cash utilized in operating activities

(9,085,078)

(2,599,367)

Investing activities

Payment of environmental deposit

-

(49,473)

Expenditures on property and equipment

(58,228)

-

Interest received

10,787

499

Net cash utilized in investing activities

(47,441)

(48,974)

Financing activities

Payment of lease obligations

5

(17,927)

(19,641)

Interest paid re lease obligations

5

(3,107)

(1,353)

Standby loan proceeds

7

-

2,189,090

Standby loan fees paid

7

-

(21,891)

Shares issued on exercise of stock options

8(a)

-

78,714

Cost to issue shares

8(b)

(21,494)

-

Net cash (utilized in) provided by financing activities

(42,528)

2,224,919

Decrease in cash

(9,175,047)

(423,422)

Cash, beginning of period

12,032,208

535,781

Cash, end of period

3

$

2,857,161

$

112,359

Non-cashinvesting activity: see Note 5 for details of right-of-use asset additions.

See Accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lumina Gold Corp. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 19:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
