Lumina : POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. LUMINA GROUP LIMITED 瑩嵐集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1162) POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020 The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions as set out in the 2020 AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the 2020 AGM held on 28 August 2020. Reference is made to the notice of 2020 AGM (the "2020 AGM Notice") of Lumina Group Limited (the "Company") dated 2 July 2020 and the circular dated 2 July 2020 to its shareholders (the "Circular") regarding the resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the 2020 AGM Notice to be proposed at the 2020 AGM relating to (i) adoption of the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020; (ii) the re-election of retiring Directors; (iii) the re-appointment of Auditor of the Company; (iv) the granting of a general mandate to issue and allot Shares; (v) the granting of a general mandate to repurchase Shares; and (vi) the extension of the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue shares by the number of shares repurchased; and (vii) the amendments to the Articles of Association. Unless the context herein requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. - 1 - POLL RESULTS OF THE 2020 AGM The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the 2020 AGM. The results of the poll were as follows: For Against Ordinary Resolutions Number of % Number of % shares shares 1. To receive and consider the audited 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 consolidated financial statements and reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020 2(a). To re - elect Mr . Fok Hau Fai as an 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 Executive Director of the Company 2(b). To re-elect Mr. Sung Sing Yan as an 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 Executive Director of the Company 2(c). To re-elect Mr. Hung Kin Sang as an 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 Independent Non-executive Director of the Company 2(d). To re-elect Mr. Lee Yin Sing as an 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 Independent Non-executive Director of the Company 2(e). To re-elect Mr. Wan Chun Kwan as an 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 Independent Non-executive Director of the Company 2(f). To authorise the Board of Directors to 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 fix the remuneration of Directors of the Company 3. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 as the Auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration - 2 - For Against Ordinary Resolutions Number of % Number of % shares shares 4. To grant a general mandate to the Directors 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 to allot, issue or otherwise deal with additional shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution 6. To extend the general mandate granted to 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 the Directors to issue shares by the number of shares repurchased - 3 - For Against Special Resolution Number of % Number of % shares shares 7. As special business, to consider and, if 432,964,000 100.00 0 0.00 thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "THAT: the articles of association of the Company be and is hereby amended in the following manner:

Article 1(b) of the Articles of Association:

In the definition of Listing Rules, the words "the Growth Enterprise Market of" be deleted in its entirety; and the amended and restated articles of association of the Company in the form produced to the meeting and signed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purposes be and are hereby adopted as the second amended and restated articles of association in substitution for and to the exclusion of the existing amended and restated articles of association of the Company with immediate effect." - 4 - Notes: The full text of the Resolutions was set out in the 2020 AGM Notice. The total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the 2020 AGM is 600,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolutions. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of Resolutions no.1 to no.6 as ordinary resolutions, all the ordinary resolutions proposed at the 2020 AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders.

As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of Resolution no.7 as a special resolution, the special resolution proposed at the 2020 AGM was duly passed by the Shareholders. There is no Share entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the 2020 AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. There is no Shareholder who was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the 2020 AGM. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the 2020 AGM. By order of the Board Lumina Group Limited Fok Hau Fai Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 28 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Fok Hau Fai and Mr. Sung Sing Yan; and (ii) three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hung Kin Sang, Mr. Lee Yin Sing and Mr. Wan Chun Kwan. - 5 - Attachments Original document

