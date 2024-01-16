Official LUMINAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. press release

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2024) - Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LRGR), the makers of Royale de Monte Carlo "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka" is proud to announce its new market presence in Washington DC and Maryland.

This expansion has been facilitated through a strategic collaboration with Stefano Selections, a distinguished importer, wholesaler, and distributor of fine wines, liquors, and beers. With over 20 years of experience, Stefano Selections has been serving Maryland, Washington DC, Delaware, and Virginia, known for its dynamic growth and an extensive portfolio of high-quality beverages.

Central to this expansion is the rising popularity of vodka in Washington DC and Maryland. The demand for premium vodka in these areas has been notably increasing, and Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka, with its exceptional quality, is set to meet this growing demand. Potomac Wines and Spirits, located at 3100 M St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20007 ( 202-333-2847 ), is the first liquor store in Washington DC to carry Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka. In its first week, the store witnessed remarkable sales, selling 44 bottles of this prestigious vodka, indicating the brand's promising potential in these markets.

Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka is crafted in France's celebrated Cognac region and stands out with its unparalleled smoothness and flavor. The vodka undergoes a meticulous nine-times distillation and seven-time filtration process, setting a new standard in luxury spirit-making.

For online orders and more information about Potomac Wines and Spirits, visit www.potomacwines.com.

About Stefano Selections:

Based in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Stefano Selections is a leading wine and spirits importer/wholesaler/distributor, catering to Maryland, Washington, DC, Delaware and Virginia. For more than two decades, the company has been at the forefront of the beverage industry, offering an expanding range of fine beverages.

Website: http://www.stefanoselections.com

Headquarters: 1783 Olive St, Capitol Heights, Maryland, 20743, United States

About Royale de Monte Carlo® / Luminar Media Group, Inc.:

A symbol of the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM, Royale de Monte Carlo is distilled in France and based in Miami, Florida. The brand is celebrated for its quality and luxury, crafted by fifth-generation master distillers.

