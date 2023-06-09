LAZR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Luminar Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Luminar between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 25, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Luminar Technologies, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor's photonic integrated circuit ("PIC") to market the Company's own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar's business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

