  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luminar Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
7.070 USD   -1.94%
LAZR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Luminar Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/luminar-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40884&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Luminar between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 25, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Luminar Technologies, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor's photonic integrated circuit ("PIC") to market the Company's own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar's business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-luminar-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-25-2023-301852654.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
