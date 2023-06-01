Advanced search
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
LAZR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Luminar Technologies, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/01/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAZR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Luminar investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/luminar-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40124&wire=4

LAZR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor's photonic integrated circuit ("PIC") to market the Company's own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar's business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Luminar during the relevant time frame, you have until July 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lazr-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-luminar-technologies-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301839591.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
