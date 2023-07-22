Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Luminar securities between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 25, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

