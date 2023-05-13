Advanced search
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
5.530 USD   -2.81%
LUMINAR Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Luminar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 07:21am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAZR).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Luminar stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/LAZR.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Media sources reported on or around March 17, 2023, that Lidwave, a semiconductor developer, had accused Luminar of trying to pass off a Lidwave chip as its technology. This came after Luminar displayed an image of the processor at an investor conference and on its website. As a result, Lidwave threatened Luminar with legal action, prompting the latter to remove the disputed images from its investor presentation and website. Following this news, Luminar's stock price dropped by $0.68 per share or 8.02% to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

