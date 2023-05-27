Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luminar Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
  Report
LUMINAR Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Luminar To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/27/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAZR).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Luminar stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/LAZR.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Media sources reported on or around March 17, 2023, that Lidwave, a semiconductor developer, had accused Luminar of trying to pass off a Lidwave chip as its technology. This came after Luminar displayed an image of the processor at an investor conference and on its website. As a result, Lidwave threatened Luminar with legal action, prompting the latter to remove the disputed images from its investor presentation and website. Following this news, Luminar's stock price dropped by $0.68 per share or 8.02% to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminar-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-luminar-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301835991.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
