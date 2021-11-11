Log in
Luminar 3rd-quarter sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares slip

11/11/2021 | 04:36pm EST
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Luminar Technologies Inc on Thursday delivered third-quarter sales that were below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down 2% in after-hours trading.

Luminar makes a lidar sensor that helps self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems gain a three-dimensional view of the road. It has a deal with Volvo to put its sensors on the road starting next year.

Sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 totaled $8 million and adjusted losses were 10 cents per share. Analysts had expected sales of $8.89 million and adjusted losses of 10 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Luminar said it was maintaining its full-year sales forecast of $30 million to $33 million. Analysts expect full-year sales of $31.17 million, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -164 M - -
Net cash 2021 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 793 M 6 793 M -
EV / Sales 2021 213x
EV / Sales 2022 168x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 60,0%
Managers and Directors
Austin Russell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Fennimore Chief Financial Officer
Jason Eichenholz Chief Technology Officer
Munir Hafez Chief Information Officer
Sardar Gautham Vice President-Business Operations & Alignment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.41%6 793
DENSO CORPORATION36.62%55 609
APTIV PLC32.37%46 372
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.15.98%25 204
CONTINENTAL AG-0.39%24 776
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-10.93%19 850