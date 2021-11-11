Luminar 3rd-quarter sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares slip

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Luminar Technologies Inc on
Thursday delivered third-quarter sales that were below Wall
Street expectations, sending its shares down 2% in after-hours
trading.
Luminar makes a lidar sensor that helps self-driving cars
and driver-assistance systems gain a three-dimensional view of
the road. It has a deal with Volvo to put its sensors on the
road starting next year.
Sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 totaled $8 million and
adjusted losses were 10 cents per share. Analysts had expected
sales of $8.89 million and adjusted losses of 10 cents per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Luminar said it was maintaining its full-year sales forecast
of $30 million to $33 million. Analysts expect full-year sales
of $31.17 million, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by
Richard Chang)