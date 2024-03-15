Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR). Investors who purchased Luminar securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LAZR.

On or around March 17, 2023, media outlets reported that the semiconductor developer Lidwave had accused Luminar of attempting to pass off a Lidwave chip as Luminar’s own technology after showing an image of the processor at a recent investor conference and in materials on its website, threatening Luminar with legal action. Luminar subsequently removed the images in question from its investor presentation and website. On this news, Luminar’s stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 8.02%, to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023.

Then, on February 27, 2024, Luminar issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. Among other items, Luminar reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.20 for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $22.11 million, missing consensus estimates by $5.19 million. On this news, Luminar’s stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 4.8%, to close at $2.38 per share on February 28, 2024.

