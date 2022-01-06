Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luminar Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Luminar Technologies : JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum

01/06/2022 | 03:28am EST
All news about LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:28aLUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : JP Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum
PU
01/05Luminar Says Volvo Electric SUV Will Integrate Its Autonomous Driving Technology
MT
01/05Volvo to debut self-driving feature in California using Luminar sensor
RE
01/05LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : Be Revealed in 2022, Jan. 5, 2022
PU
01/05Luminar and Volvo Cars Announce Plans for Next Generation SUV to be Revealed in 2022
BU
2021CORRECTION : Luminar Technologies Increases Stock-Repurchase Plan to More Than $300 Millio..
MT
2021LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : D and Closed at $625 Million; Stock Buyback Plan Increased to Over ..
PU
2021LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC./DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Luminar Transaction Upsized and Closed at $625 Million; Stock Buyback Plan Increased to..
BU
2021Luminar Technologies, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
Analyst Recommendations on LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -188 M - -
Net cash 2021 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 901 M 5 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 178x
EV / Sales 2022 142x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 64,6%
Technical analysis trends LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,32 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Austin Russell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Fennimore Chief Financial Officer
Jason Eichenholz Chief Technology Officer
Munir Hafez Chief Information Officer
Sardar Gautham Vice President-Business Operations & Alignment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.49%5 901
DENSO CORPORATION5.73%66 614
APTIV PLC2.02%45 522
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.15%25 722
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.57%22 780
CONTINENTAL AG6.22%22 404