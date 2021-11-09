Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luminar Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luminar Technologies Shares Rise 20% After Technology Chosen By Nvidia

11/09/2021 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Luminar Technologies Inc. shares were up 20% to $21 after the company said its lidar solution has been selected to be part of the sensor suite in the Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

The technology company said the AI vehicle computing platform accelerates development of autonomous consumer vehicles with planned production starting in 2024.

Luminar said its lidar technology, paired with Nvidia's centralized high-performance compute and AI software, will help DRIVE Hyperion provide everything needed to develop production autonomous vehicles.

DRIVE Hyperion will use one forward-facing long-range Luminar Iris lidar in its Level 3 highway driving configuration. Iris' custom lidar architecture is designed to meet the most stringent performance, safety and automotive-grade requirements to enable next-generation safety as well as assisted and autonomous driving on production vehicles.

Volume for Luminar stock was 54 million shares at 12:25 p.m. ET, compared to its 65-day average volume of 2.8 million shares.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-21 1246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 16.57% 20.586 Delayed Quote.-48.53%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.32% 304.82 Delayed Quote.135.96%
All news about LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:46pLuminar Technologies Shares Rise 20% After Technology Chosen By Nvidia
DJ
10:58aNvidia Taps Luminar's Remote Sensing Technology or Autonomous Vehicle Reference Platfor..
MT
05:13aNvidia targets automakers' 2024 models with driver-assistance hardware system
RE
04:31aLuminar Lidar Selected for NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion Autonomous Vehicle Reference Platform
BU
11/03Embark Partners with Luminar to Accelerate Commercial SaaS Autonomous Truck Deployment
CI
10/12LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : Arm and PACCAR Executives Join Luminar
BU
10/12Luminar Technologies, Inc. Announces the Addition of Sameer Ladiwala as Chief Accountin..
CI
10/12LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : Arm and PACCAR Executives Join Luminar, October 12, 2021
PU
10/08LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : to Provide Quarterly Business Update, October 8, 2021
PU
10/08LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES : to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -164 M - -
Net cash 2021 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -34,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 290 M 6 290 M -
EV / Sales 2021 197x
EV / Sales 2022 155x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Luminar Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,50 $
Average target price 28,63 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Austin Russell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Fennimore Chief Financial Officer
Jason Eichenholz Chief Technology Officer
Munir Hafez Chief Information Officer
Sardar Gautham Vice President-Business Operations & Alignment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-48.53%6 290
DENSO CORPORATION35.33%56 355
APTIV PLC32.96%46 861
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.14.93%25 666
CONTINENTAL AG-5.12%23 714
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-12.60%20 260