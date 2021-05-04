Log in
    LAZR   US5504241051

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LAZR)
Luminar Technologies : to Provide Quarterly Business Update, May 4, 2021

05/04/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on May 13, 2021

Palo Alto, CA - May 4, 2021 - Luminar Technologies, Inc. ('Luminar' or 'the Company') (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the Company's outlook.

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

What: Webcast featuring Quarterly Business Update, Financials and live Q&A
Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar's Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts

About Luminar Technologies
Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 8 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry's first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel's Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Contact Information

Media
Nicole Phelan
press@luminartech.com

Investors
Trey Campbell
trey.campbell@luminartech.com

Disclaimer

Luminar Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 13:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
