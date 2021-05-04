Luminar Technologies : to Provide Quarterly Business Update, May 4, 2021

Palo Alto, CA - May 4, 2021 - Luminar Technologies, Inc. ('Luminar' or 'the Company') (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the Company's outlook.

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

What: Webcast featuring Quarterly Business Update, Financials and live Q&A

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar's Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts

