Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will provide its quarterly business update, including full-year 2023 milestones and financials, following the close of the market on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Luminar will be continuing with its new format for its business update this quarter. At 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST), the company will publish the results of its company-level 2023 milestones across industrialization, business, and technology advancements, as well as its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financials and 2024 outlook. At 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST), Luminar Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a webcast consisting of a live Q&A session.

Institutional shareholders can submit questions to be addressed on the call by emailing Investors@luminartech.com. Starting on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST), verified retail shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/luminar-2023-q4. Both means of submitting questions will remain open through the duration of the webcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 and a broader selection of submitted questions will be answered during the business update call.

What: Webcast featuring live Q&A with Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST)

Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar's investor site at https://www.luminartech.com/quarterlyreview . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the webcast.

About Luminar:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software/AI platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From consumer vehicle programs with Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz to technology partnerships including NVIDIA and Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for global production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

