JANUARY 9 - 12, 2024

Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, will host a press conference to share the latest news from Luminar, and debut its Automatic Emergency Steering (AES) capabilities using the new Iris+ LiDAR as a part of our Proactive Safety crash avoidance vehicle demonstrations at CES 2024.

Luminar Press Conference

WHAT: Luminar Founder and CEO Austin Russell will share updates on the company’s recent technology and industrialization milestones, new developments with key partners and a sneak peek at a unique vehicle collaboration with one of the world’s leading automakers. In addition, the all new Polestar 3 equipped with Luminar LiDAR will be on display in the Luminar booth.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 9 at 12:00pm PST

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, booth #5917

HOW: Space is limited, to secure your spot, please email: Press@luminartech.com

Proactive Safety™ Demonstrations + Trucking Partner Exhibitions

WHAT: Visit Luminar’s outdoor demo area to participate in live-on-track crash avoidance vehicle demonstrations, including first time live demonstrations of Luminar’s Automatic Emergency Steering (AES) capabilities. Participants will experience first-hand how Luminar’s Iris+ LiDAR-powered Proactive Safety™ provides higher-confidence detection, faster and farther than today’s most advanced camera and radar powered ADAS systems, and how new AES capabilities can help avoid collisions at high speeds without driver intervention. Luminar’s outdoor exhibit will also feature autonomous trucks equipped with Luminar LiDAR from Kodiak Robotics and Plus.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 9 - Friday, January 12 from 9:00AM - 6:00PM PST (times may vary by day)

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center West Plaza Lot #WP-10

HOW: Space is limited, to secure your spot, please email: Press@luminartech.com

About Luminar

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software/AI platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From consumer vehicle programs with Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz to technology partnerships including NVIDIA and Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for global production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

