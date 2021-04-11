Luminex : Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin to buy Luminex for $1.8 bln

April 11 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin SpA
said on Sunday it will acquire U.S. based Luminex Corp
for $1.8 billion in an all-cash deal that will
strengthen DiaSorin's molecular diagnostics technology.
Luminex shareholders will receive $37 for each of Luminex
share, DiaSorin said in a statement.
The transaction, which will be funded through a mix of cash
and external financing, will be immediately accretive to
DiaSorin's earnings per share, it said.
Following the deal, the combined entity will have 2020
revenues of about 1.25 billion euros ($1.49 billion), DiaSorin
said.
Luminex, whose technology is used to detect presence of
COVID-19 antibodies in people, manufactures and sells
proprietary biological testing technologies and products.
The transaction is expected to close within the third
quarter of 2021, creating synergies of about $55 million within
3 years after closing.
Luminex did not immediately respond to request for comment.
($1 = 0.8406 euros)
