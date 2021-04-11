Log in
Luminex Corporation

LUMINEX CORPORATION

(LMNX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luminex : Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin to buy Luminex for $1.8 bln

04/11/2021
April 11 (Reuters) - Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin SpA said on Sunday it will acquire U.S. based Luminex Corp for $1.8 billion in an all-cash deal that will strengthen DiaSorin's molecular diagnostics technology.

Luminex shareholders will receive $37 for each of Luminex share, DiaSorin said in a statement.

The transaction, which will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing, will be immediately accretive to DiaSorin's earnings per share, it said.

Following the deal, the combined entity will have 2020 revenues of about 1.25 billion euros ($1.49 billion), DiaSorin said.

Luminex, whose technology is used to detect presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people, manufactures and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products.

The transaction is expected to close within the third quarter of 2021, creating synergies of about $55 million within 3 years after closing.

Luminex did not immediately respond to request for comment. ($1 = 0.8406 euros) (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIASORIN S.P.A. -0.11% 139.6 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
LUMINEX CORPORATION 2.08% 32.95 Delayed Quote.42.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 480 M - -
Net income 2021 42,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 1 559 M 1 559 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart LUMINEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Luminex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMINEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 32,95 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nachum Shamir Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harriss T. Currie Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Charles J. Collins Vice President-Research & Development
Joern Mosner VP-Clinical Affairs, Assay Research & Development
Richard W. Rew Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUMINEX CORPORATION42.52%1 559
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC2.81%188 208
DANAHER CORPORATION3.51%165 688
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.11%92 865
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.00%74 694
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.55%63 058
