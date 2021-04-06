Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luminex Corporation    LMNX

LUMINEX CORPORATION

(LMNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luminex : Meet xMAP® INTELLIFLEX! A First Look at the Newest xMAP® Technology Platform

04/06/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Meet xMAP® INTELLIFLEX! A First Look at the Newest xMAP® Technology Platform
Posted on April 6, 2021 (Updated on April 6, 2021) byLisa Kessler
xMAP® INTELLIFLEX delivers double the data for each analyte with the new dual reporter feature

For the past 25 years, xMAP® Technology has been the gold standard in bead-based multiplexing. Building on this proven performance, xMAP INTELLIFLEX brings exciting new benefits, including low- and high-plex capabilities, quick time to reliable results, and dual reporter capability, which delivers data for two parameters per analyte simultaneously for up to 500 analytes per well.

Launching soon, xMAP INTELLIFLEX is the next generation of our xMAP platforms. It features a compact footprint, an integrated touchscreen PC, and intuitive software-simplifying the user experience-and will be backward compatible with an extensive menu of more than 1,200 commercially available assays. Further, with its open architecture design, the xMAP INTELLIFLEX System will support assay development innovation for new and existing users alike.

The evolution of the dual reporter system

Previous xMAP systems relied on two lasers (red and green) to identify each bead and detect the captured analyte. The xMAP INTELLIFLEX System incorporates a third laser (violet), which enables the measurement of two parameters per analyte for up to 500 analytes per well. This dual reporter feature will be ideal for isotyping applications, such as detecting two antibody isotypes to the same antigen. Researchers in pharmacology and drug discovery could also use it to measure free versus bound drug. With xMAP, the possibilities are endless.

In validation studies conducted by Luminex and our partners, there has been excellent concordance between data generated using xMAP INTELLIFLEX and previous xMAP platforms, indicating that assays run on earlier platforms should be compatible with INTELLIFLEX. We've also demonstrated that signals in the dual reporter system are clearly discriminated, so there's no interference between the two elements being detected. With a broad dynamic range and the power to optimize workflows, there's a lot to be xCITED about regarding the new xMAP INTELLIFLEX.

xMAP INTELLIFLEX in action

In a recent presentation, Luminex team members Dr. Sherry Dunbar and Josh Jenkins offered a sneak peek at some of the new system's features and discussed some of the exciting applications made possible by INTELLIFLEX. Also included is an overview of the latest research being conducted on the xMAP platform-including recent work in immunogenicity, where xMAP Technology enabled the simultaneous screening of anti-drug-antibodies and isotyping in a single multiplex assay.

Don't just take our word for it-see for yourself why xMAP has been the gold standard in multiplexing for more than 25 years. View the entire presentation here, and sign up to be among the first to know when xMAP INTELLIFLEX launches!

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Related Content:
Posted in Clinical Insights, COVID-19, Molecular Diagnostics
Tagged xMAP Technology Post navigation

Disclaimer

Luminex Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:35:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUMINEX CORPORATION
05:36pLUMINEX  : Meet xMAP® INTELLIFLEX! A First Look at the Newest xMAP® Technology P..
PU
04/02THE FACES OF LUMINEX : Heidi Boswell, User Enablement
PU
04/01THE FACES OF LUMINEX : Curtis Ford, Engineering
PU
03/31COVID-19 AND CHARACTERIZING THE IMMU : A Method for Isotyping Using xMAP® Techno..
PU
03/25THE FACES OF LUMINEX : Brett Osburn, Manufacturing
PU
03/24LUMINEX  : Five xMAP® Technology Tips from Luminex Tech Support
PU
03/24LUMINEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/19CRUCIAL GUIDANCE FOR TESTING AND TRE : How the IDSA is Putting Patients and Heal..
PU
03/19LUMINEX  : How COVID-19 Is Changing Respiratory Testing Algorithms
PU
03/19LUMINEX  : Will Molecular Diagnostics Work with the New COVID-19 Variants?
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 480 M - -
Net income 2021 42,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 516 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 325
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart LUMINEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Luminex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMINEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 32,04 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nachum Shamir Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harriss T. Currie Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Charles J. Collins Vice President-Research & Development
Joern Mosner VP-Clinical Affairs, Assay Research & Development
Richard W. Rew Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUMINEX CORPORATION38.58%1 516
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.64%183 267
DANAHER CORPORATION1.98%161 531
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.26%90 669
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.24%75 461
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.36%61 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ