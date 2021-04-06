Luminex : Meet xMAP® INTELLIFLEX! A First Look at the Newest xMAP® Technology Platform

Posted on April 6, 2021 (Updated on April 6, 2021) by Lisa Kessler

For the past 25 years, xMAP® Technology has been the gold standard in bead-based multiplexing. Building on this proven performance, xMAP INTELLIFLEX brings exciting new benefits, including low- and high-plex capabilities, quick time to reliable results, and dual reporter capability, which delivers data for two parameters per analyte simultaneously for up to 500 analytes per well.

Launching soon, xMAP INTELLIFLEX is the next generation of our xMAP platforms. It features a compact footprint, an integrated touchscreen PC, and intuitive software-simplifying the user experience-and will be backward compatible with an extensive menu of more than 1,200 commercially available assays. Further, with its open architecture design, the xMAP INTELLIFLEX System will support assay development innovation for new and existing users alike.

Previous xMAP systems relied on two lasers (red and green) to identify each bead and detect the captured analyte. The xMAP INTELLIFLEX System incorporates a third laser (violet), which enables the measurement of two parameters per analyte for up to 500 analytes per well. This dual reporter feature will be ideal for isotyping applications, such as detecting two antibody isotypes to the same antigen. Researchers in pharmacology and drug discovery could also use it to measure free versus bound drug. With xMAP, the possibilities are endless.

In validation studies conducted by Luminex and our partners, there has been excellent concordance between data generated using xMAP INTELLIFLEX and previous xMAP platforms, indicating that assays run on earlier platforms should be compatible with INTELLIFLEX. We've also demonstrated that signals in the dual reporter system are clearly discriminated, so there's no interference between the two elements being detected. With a broad dynamic range and the power to optimize workflows, there's a lot to be xCITED about regarding the new xMAP INTELLIFLEX.

In a recent presentation, Luminex team members Dr. Sherry Dunbar and Josh Jenkins offered a sneak peek at some of the new system's features and discussed some of the exciting applications made possible by INTELLIFLEX. Also included is an overview of the latest research being conducted on the xMAP platform-including recent work in immunogenicity, where xMAP Technology enabled the simultaneous screening of anti-drug-antibodies and isotyping in a single multiplex assay.

Don't just take our word for it-see for yourself why xMAP has been the gold standard in multiplexing for more than 25 years. View the entire presentation here, and sign up to be among the first to know when xMAP INTELLIFLEX launches!