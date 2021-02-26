Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luminex Corporation    LMNX

LUMINEX CORPORATION

(LMNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Faces of Luminex: Kimmely da Silva, Marketing

02/26/2021 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Faces of Luminex: Kimmely da Silva, Marketing
Updated on February 25, 2021byChristina Olivas

Because we have customers all around the world, global team members like Kimmely da Silva, Marketing Communications Specialist for the EMEA region, are invaluable in educating current and prospective customers on our latest developments. Based in our Netherlands office, Kimmely earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in web design from Avans Hogeschool and joined Lumined in 2017.

Q: What are your responsibilities at Luminex?

A: My main focus is promoting Luminex's products. I'm responsible for all marketing communication activities in the EMEA region, such as organizing events and developing EMEA-specific content. I'm also responsible for lead generation, lead nurturing campaigns, and digital marketing efforts.

Q: What did you do before this job?

A: I worked at Medtronic as a Sales Marketing Assistant. This role was similar to my position at Luminex, but at the time, I only focused on customers in the Netherlands.

Q: What drew you to Luminex?

A: I wanted to advance my career, and I liked that working with Luminex meant I would be able to work with people across the entire EMEA region.

Q: If you could solve any clinical or genetic challenge, what would it be?

A: Cancer, for sure. There's still a lot of room for research, but alternative treatments like immunotherapy are worth looking into. It is also important to invest more in preventive research, and look at additional therapies that are less harmful to the body than what is currently available.

Q: If you weren't a Marketing Communications Specialist at Luminex, where would you be?

A: Nothing makes me happier than trade shows and events! My mom always says I was born for the show. I enjoy creating our booth, discussing what Luminex is working on, and representing our brand.

Q: What is something about you that no one at Luminex knows?

A: I'm really an open book! Luminex is such a fun company to work for because everybody is very authentic.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do on the weekend?

A: I'm a board game fanatic. There's no game that I don't want to win. We play the game Keezen-which is like a combination of Trouble and Crazy Eights-often. I admit it's a bit nerdy, but it's also a lot of fun.

Posted in Careers and Culture Post navigation

Disclaimer

Luminex Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 15:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUMINEX CORPORATION
10:43aLESSONS FROM THE FRONTLINES : How a Louisville Lab Used the ARIES® System to Res..
PU
10:43aLUMINEX : The Year in Review—How COVID-19 Transformed Our World
PU
10:43aTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Curtis Ford, Engineering
PU
10:43aTRAINING TOMORROW'S CUSTOM ASSAY DEV : A Summer Internship Program Hosted by the..
PU
10:43aTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Kimmely da Silva, Marketing
PU
10:19aTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Aaron Benfield, Molecular Applications
PU
10:19aLUMINEX : Bead-Based Multiplex Assay Shines in Performance Analysis
PU
10:19aTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Rico Weterings, Customer Operations
PU
10:19aLUMINEX : How xMAP® Technology Advances Veterinary and Agricultural Research
PU
10:19aTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Emily Gipson, Sales
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 411 M - -
Net income 2020 20,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 73,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 535 M 1 535 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 257
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart LUMINEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Luminex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMINEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,50 $
Last Close Price 32,99 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nachum Shamir President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harriss T. Currie Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Charles J. Collins Vice President-Research & Development
Joern Mosner Vice President-Development & Clinical Affairs
Thomas W. Erickson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUMINEX CORPORATION42.69%1 535
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-9.33%87 322
ILLUMINA, INC.20.50%65 051
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.4.17%50 463
OLYMPUS CORPORATION1.04%27 588
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG15.43%13 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ