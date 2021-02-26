The Faces of Luminex: Kimmely da Silva, Marketing

Updated on February 25, 2021 by Christina Olivas

Because we have customers all around the world, global team members like Kimmely da Silva, Marketing Communications Specialist for the EMEA region, are invaluable in educating current and prospective customers on our latest developments. Based in our Netherlands office, Kimmely earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in web design from Avans Hogeschool and joined Lumined in 2017.

A: My main focus is promoting Luminex's products. I'm responsible for all marketing communication activities in the EMEA region, such as organizing events and developing EMEA-specific content. I'm also responsible for lead generation, lead nurturing campaigns, and digital marketing efforts.

A: I worked at Medtronic as a Sales Marketing Assistant. This role was similar to my position at Luminex, but at the time, I only focused on customers in the Netherlands.

A: I wanted to advance my career, and I liked that working with Luminex meant I would be able to work with people across the entire EMEA region.

A: Cancer, for sure. There's still a lot of room for research, but alternative treatments like immunotherapy are worth looking into. It is also important to invest more in preventive research, and look at additional therapies that are less harmful to the body than what is currently available.

A: Nothing makes me happier than trade shows and events! My mom always says I was born for the show. I enjoy creating our booth, discussing what Luminex is working on, and representing our brand.

A: I'm really an open book! Luminex is such a fun company to work for because everybody is very authentic.

A: I'm a board game fanatic. There's no game that I don't want to win. We play the game Keezen-which is like a combination of Trouble and Crazy Eights-often. I admit it's a bit nerdy, but it's also a lot of fun.