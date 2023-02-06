LumiraDx Gets FDA Emergency Authorization for Dual Flu-COVID Test

By Dean Seal

LumiraDx Ltd. said it received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its multiplex test that can detect and differentiate strains of influenza and Covid-19.

The London-based company said Monday morning that it would immediately commence commercial shipping of the test, which can simultaneously identify influenza A, influenza B and Covid-19 infections within 20 minutes or less.

LumiraDx launched the test in the European Union last June and will now begin its commercialization efforts in the U.S. and U.K.

"With the limited number of direct amplification multi-analyte tests available, we believe that this test will become a fundamental tool for the detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 from influenza," said Sanjay Malkani, president of LumiraDx's molecular-diagnostics business.

Shares rose 6.7%, to $1.28, in premarket trading Monday.

