  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LumiraDx Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMDX   KYG5709L1095

LUMIRADX LIMITED

(LMDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:53:34 2023-02-06 am EST
1.320 USD   +10.00%
08:44aLumiraDx Gets FDA Emergency Authorization for Dual Flu-COVID Test
DJ
08:03aLumiraDx Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and UK CTDA Approval for its Fast Lab Solutions Multiplex COVID and Influenza Molecular Assay
GL
08:00aLumiraDx Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and UK CTDA Approval for its Fast Lab Solutions Multiplex COVID and Influenza Molecular Assay
AQ
LumiraDx Gets FDA Emergency Authorization for Dual Flu-COVID Test

02/06/2023 | 08:44am EST
By Dean Seal


LumiraDx Ltd. said it received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its multiplex test that can detect and differentiate strains of influenza and Covid-19.

The London-based company said Monday morning that it would immediately commence commercial shipping of the test, which can simultaneously identify influenza A, influenza B and Covid-19 infections within 20 minutes or less.

LumiraDx launched the test in the European Union last June and will now begin its commercialization efforts in the U.S. and U.K.

"With the limited number of direct amplification multi-analyte tests available, we believe that this test will become a fundamental tool for the detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 from influenza," said Sanjay Malkani, president of LumiraDx's molecular-diagnostics business.

Shares rose 6.7%, to $1.28, in premarket trading Monday.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 0844ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 M - -
Net income 2022 -413 M - -
Net Debt 2022 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 513
Free-Float 9,92%
Chart LUMIRADX LIMITED
LumiraDx Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Average target price 3,49 $
Spread / Average Target 191%
Managers and Directors
Ronald Zwanziger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dorian LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & VP-Global Operations
David Scott Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jerome Francis McAleer Director & Chief Scientist
Donald M. Berwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMIRADX LIMITED33.33%381
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.73%231 606
DANAHER CORPORATION1.67%196 532
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.02%90 000
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION4.82%69 467
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.64%65 645