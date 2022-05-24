Lumosa Therapeutics : Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Provided by: LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
16:55:52
Subject
Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for 2021 Deficit Compensation.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of the issuance of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approval of the issuance of amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
(2)Approval of the issuance of common shares for cash in private placement.
(3)Approval of the issuance of release the prohibition on directors or its
representatives from participation in competitive business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.