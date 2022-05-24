Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6535   TW0006535008

LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.

(6535)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-22
34.15 TWD   +1.34%
05:08aLUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/20LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Announcement of cancellation of part of new restricted employee shares by relevant authority
PU
05/10Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumosa Therapeutics : Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 16:55:52
Subject 
 Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
 Adoption of the Proposal for 2021 Deficit Compensation.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of the issuance of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approval of the issuance of amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
(2)Approval of the issuance of common shares for cash in private placement.
(3)Approval of the issuance of release the prohibition on directors or its
representatives from participation in competitive business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
04/22LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors not to proceed with the private placement of ordi..
PU
04/22LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors approved the Cancellation of Restricted Shares to..
PU
03/24LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : announces TFDA's clearance of Phase 2 IND application for multiple-d..
PU
03/24LUMOSA Therapeutics Announces TFDA’s Clearance of Phase 2 IND Application for Mult..
CI
03/04LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual shareho..
PU
03/04LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors approved to issue common shares via private place..
PU
03/04LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors approved the 2021 consolidated financial report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,4 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net income 2021 95,9 M 3,24 M 3,24 M
Net cash 2021 1 441 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 571 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 182x
EV / Sales 2021 269x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,15 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Managers and Directors
Jung Chin Lin Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Li Fang Pan Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Yung Chin Independent Director
Chih Hsiung Wu Independent Director
Wan Lai Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.-15.16%188
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.33%79 850
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.98%73 473
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.20%68 632
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.77%42 378
BIONTECH SE-36.69%39 666