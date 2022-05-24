Lumosa Therapeutics : Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/24 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for 2021 Deficit Compensation. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approval of the issuance of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approval of the issuance of amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. (2)Approval of the issuance of common shares for cash in private placement. (3)Approval of the issuance of release the prohibition on directors or its representatives from participation in competitive business. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.