Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6535   TW0006535008

LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.

(6535)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-01
33.90 TWD    0.00%
05/31LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board Approved the Amendments for the Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Veterinary Analgesic
PU
05/31Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Approves the Amendments for the Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Veterinary Analgesic
CI
05/24LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the company's directors from non-competition restrictions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lumosa Therapeutics : Partner, AMed Co., Informed the Receipt of Market Authorization from Malaysia NPRA for Naldebain, an Extended-Release Analgesic Injection

06/05/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/05 Time of announcement 20:00:58
Subject 
 Lumosa Partner, AMed Co., Informed the Receipt of
Market Authorization from Malaysia NPRA for Naldebain, an
Extended-Release Analgesic Injection
Date of events 2022/06/05 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/05
2.Company name: Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Lumosa) and AMed Co., Ltd. (AMed) signed
    an agreement on June 8th, 2018, for the licensing rights of LT1001, an
    extended-release analgesic injection (Product), in Southeast Asian
    market. AMed received the exclusive rights to submit drug registration,
    technological licensing, market development and sales for the Product
    in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei,
    Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The amount for milestone payments
    and royalties depend on the registration approval and sales performance
    of the Product.
(2) Lumosa received an notification from AMed regarding the receipt of an
    import permit from National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of
    Malaysia for Naldebain, an extend-release analgesic injection.
6.Countermeasures:not required
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The market authorization of Naldebain, an extend-release analgesic
    injection, has been granted in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand.
(2)Development of new drugs takes significant cost and time. The outcome of
   such development is inherently unpredictable. Investors must take all
   these risks into account and make prudent investment decisions at their
   own discretions.

Disclaimer

Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 12:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
05/31LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board Approved the Amendments for the Exclusive Licensing Agreement ..
PU
05/31Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Approves the Amendments for the Exclusive Licensing Agree..
CI
05/24LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the company's directors fr..
PU
05/24LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Important resolutions of LUMOSA's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/20LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Announcement of cancellation of part of new restricted employee shar..
PU
05/10Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
04/22LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors not to proceed with the private placement of ordi..
PU
04/22LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : Board of Directors approved the Cancellation of Restricted Shares to..
PU
03/24LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS : announces TFDA's clearance of Phase 2 IND application for multiple-d..
PU
03/24LUMOSA Therapeutics Announces TFDA’s Clearance of Phase 2 IND Application for Mult..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,4 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net income 2021 95,9 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
Net cash 2021 1 441 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 530 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 182x
EV / Sales 2021 269x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,90 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Managers and Directors
Jung Chin Lin Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Li Fang Pan Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Yung Chin Independent Director
Chih Hsiung Wu Independent Director
Wan Lai Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUMOSA THERAPEUTICS CO., LTD.-15.78%188
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.62%79 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.70%68 911
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.19%67 918
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.56%39 452
BIONTECH SE-38.83%38 324