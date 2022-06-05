Lumosa Therapeutics : Partner, AMed Co., Informed the Receipt of Market Authorization from Malaysia NPRA for Naldebain, an Extended-Release Analgesic Injection

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/05 2.Company name: Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: (1) Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Lumosa) and AMed Co., Ltd. (AMed) signed an agreement on June 8th, 2018, for the licensing rights of LT1001, an extended-release analgesic injection (Product), in Southeast Asian market. AMed received the exclusive rights to submit drug registration, technological licensing, market development and sales for the Product in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The amount for milestone payments and royalties depend on the registration approval and sales performance of the Product. (2) Lumosa received an notification from AMed regarding the receipt of an import permit from National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of Malaysia for Naldebain, an extend-release analgesic injection. 6.Countermeasures:not required 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The market authorization of Naldebain, an extend-release analgesic injection, has been granted in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand. (2)Development of new drugs takes significant cost and time. The outcome of such development is inherently unpredictable. Investors must take all these risks into account and make prudent investment decisions at their own discretions.