The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Luna Innovations, Inc. (“Luna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA). The investigation concerns whether Luna and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market close on March 12, Luna disclosed that it identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied on. On this news, the price of Luna shares declined by $2.24 per share, or approximately 35.78%, from $6.26 per share on March 12, 2024 to close at $4.02 on March 13, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Luna securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

