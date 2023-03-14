Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 14, 2023 , Luna Innovations Incorporated (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 , as well as information regarding a conference call to discuss these financial results and the Company's recent corporate highlights and outlook. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Also on March 14, 2023 , the Company is posting an updated slide presentation on its corporate website and will be using the presentation in connection with the conference call discussed above. A copy of the presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

