Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA) securities between August 11, 2023 and March 25, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Luna investors have until May 31, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 12, 2024, Luna disclosed that “certain transactions for which revenue was recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023 that did not qualify for revenue recognition under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles,” and that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for those quarters should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, Luna stated that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and it would be delaying the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $2.24, or 35.8%, to close at $4.02 per share on March 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 24, 2024, the Company announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer had retired, effective immediately.

On this news, Luna’s stock price fell $0.41, or 11.5%, to close at $3.14 per share on March 26, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Luna financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; (3) Luna lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Luna securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

