    LUNA   US5503511009

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

(LUNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:43 2023-02-21 pm EST
8.925 USD   -4.24%
03:31pLuna Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Release Date of March 14, 2023
GL
03:30pLuna Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Release Date of March 14, 2023
AQ
01/05Luna to Present at Needham Growth Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luna Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Release Date of March 14, 2023

02/21/2023 | 03:31pm EST
Roanoke, VA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROANOKE, VA, February 21, 2023 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.   Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Technology Officer will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss the fourth-quarter and full year 2022 earnings results and provide a business update.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.877.270.2148 and the international dial-in number is 1.412.902.6510. Participants should ask to join the Luna Innovations Incorporated conference call and are advised to dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 91,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,32 $
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target -6,12%
Managers and Directors
Scott A. Graeff Treasurer, CFO & Chief Commercialization Officer
Eugene Nestro Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Soller Chief Operating Officer
Allison L. Woody Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED6.03%307
SMC CORPORATION20.44%32 424
COGNEX CORPORATION2.19%8 306
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.12.40%6 334
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.7.00%5 597
BADGER METER, INC.10.33%3 521