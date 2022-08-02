Luna Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of August 11, 2022

Roanoke, VA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, before the open of the stock market on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Operating Officer will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The investor conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Participants may register using this link to obtain dial-in details. Registration details are also available by visiting www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software and to avoid any delays in listening to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.