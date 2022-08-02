Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luna Innovations Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUNA   US5503511009

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

(LUNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-08-02 pm EDT
6.335 USD   +0.08%
03:31pLuna Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of August 11, 2022
GL
03:30pLuna Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of August 11, 2022
AQ
06/28Luna Innovations Secures $35 Million Debt Facility From PNC Bank
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luna Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of August 11, 2022

08/02/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roanoke, VA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, before the open of the stock market on Thursday, August 11, 2022.  Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Operating Officer will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The investor conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Participants may register using this link to obtain dial-in details. Registration details are also available by visiting www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software and to avoid any delays in listening to the call.  A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###

Investor Contact:
Allison Woody
Phone: 540.769.8465
Email: IR@lunainc.com


All news about LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
03:31pLuna Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of August 11, 2022
GL
03:30pLuna Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of August 11, 2022
AQ
06/28Luna Innovations Secures $35 Million Debt Facility From PNC Bank
MT
06/28Luna Innovations Announces $35M Debt Facility
BU
06/28Luna Innovations Incorporated Announces Enters into $35 Million Five-Year Debt Facility
CI
06/27LUNA INNOVATIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
06/27Luna Innovations Incorporated Enters into A Second Amendment to Loan Agreement in Respe..
CI
06/24LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED(NASDAQ : LUNA) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED(NASDAQ : LUNA) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED(NASDAQ : LUNA) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 111 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Luna Innovations Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,33 $
Average target price 11,17 $
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Scott A. Graeff Treasurer, CFO & Chief Commercialization Officer
Eugene Nestro Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Soller Chief Operating Officer
Allison L. Woody Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED-25.00%205
SMC CORPORATION-13.24%33 396
COGNEX CORPORATION-35.02%8 779
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-30.95%6 694
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-30.55%6 018
RENISHAW PLC-10.17%3 836