Luna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022

Roanoke, VA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ROANOKE, VA, October 27, 2022 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Technology Officer will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.877.270.2148 and the international dial-in number is 1.412.902.6510. Participants should ask to join the Luna Innovations Incorporated conference call and are advised to dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###