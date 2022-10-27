Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Luna Innovations Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUNA   US5503511009

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

(LUNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55 2022-10-27 pm EDT
4.845 USD   -7.36%
03:31pLuna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022
GL
03:30pLuna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022
AQ
10/24Luna Appoints Eva Hartmann to Head of Human Resources
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022

10/27/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Roanoke, VA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

    

ROANOKE, VA, October 27, 2022 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced today it will report its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 10, 2022.  Following the release, Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gene Nestro, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Chief Technology Officer will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.  

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 1.877.270.2148 and the international dial-in number is 1.412.902.6510. Participants should ask to join the Luna Innovations Incorporated conference call and are advised to dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna:
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

###

Investor Contact:
Allison Woody
Phone: 540.769.8465
Email: IR@lunainc.com


All news about LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
03:31pLuna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022
GL
03:30pLuna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022
AQ
10/24Luna Appoints Eva Hartmann to Head of Human Resources
BU
10/24Luna Innovations Inc. Appoints Eva Hartmann as Senior Vice President, Human Resources
CI
09/22Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Thursday Afternoon
MT
09/22Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising in Defensive Thursday Trading
MT
09/22Luna Innovations Says $14.2 Million Signed With Intuitive Surgical for Delivery of Phot..
MT
09/22Luna Innovations Incorporated Signs Significant Contract with Intuitive Surgical, Inc
CI
09/22Luna Signs Significant Contract with Intuitive Surgical
BU
09/22Luna Innovations Strikes Deal to Supply Intuitive Surgical
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Luna Innovations Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,23 $
Average target price 11,17 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers and Directors
Scott A. Graeff Treasurer, CFO & Chief Commercialization Officer
Eugene Nestro Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Soller Chief Operating Officer
Allison L. Woody Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED-38.03%172
SMC CORPORATION-24.76%26 030
COGNEX CORPORATION-40.86%7 964
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-30.32%5 518
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-53.47%5 389
BADGER METER, INC.1.35%3 161