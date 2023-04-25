Luna Innovations Announces Upcoming Investor Day

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced the Company will host its first Investor Day event on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at The Yale Club of New York City, 50 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Luna executive leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic plans for growth and vision for the future.

To register to attend in-person or virtually, please use the following link.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the company website here.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005408/en/