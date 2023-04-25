Advanced search
    LUNA   US5503511009

LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED

(LUNA)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
6.130 USD   -2.39%
Luna Innovations Announces Upcoming Investor Day

04/25/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced the Company will host its first Investor Day event on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at The Yale Club of New York City, 50 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Luna executive leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic plans for growth and vision for the future.

To register to attend in-person or virtually, please use the following link.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the company website here.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 205 M 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 89,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,13 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Scott A. Graeff Treasurer, CFO & Chief Commercialization Officer
Eugene Nestro Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Soller Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Jackie Kline Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED-28.56%205
