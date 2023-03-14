Luna Innovations Incorporated provides advanced optical technology. The Company is engaged in providing capabilities in fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. It operates through Lightwave segment, which consists of its fiber optics testing, measurement and sensing solutions. Its Lightwave segment develops, manufactures, and markets optical measurement technologies, including sensing and communications test and photonic control. Sensing consists of short, medium, and long-range distributed fiber optic sensing solutions; and Terahertz (THz) measurement products. Communications test and photonic control includes test equipment for communications devices and networks, and specialty laser and photonic components. Its Lightwave segment also performs applied research principally in the areas of optical sensing and THz technologies. It sells and markets its THz instruments primarily to OEMs.