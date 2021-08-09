Luna Innovations Incorporated : Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Delivers Record Revenue and Reaffirms 2021 Outlook

Highlights

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about delivering record revenue, despite challenges such as a very difficult supply chain environment, all while integrating the largest acquisition in the company's history," said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. "As I mentioned on our last earnings call, 2021 marks another inflection point of growth. We continue to invest in our business as we build for Luna's future, including adding several experienced executives to my team this quarter. These professionals each have track records in growing larger public companies. We remain excited about Luna's strategy and future, which is why we are reaffirming the guidance that we first provided in March.”

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Change Revenues: Lightwave $ 21,965 $ 12,933 70 % Luna Labs 5,972 5,643 6 % Total revenues 27,937 18,576 50 % Gross profit 13,950 9,517 47 % Gross margin 50 % 51 % Operating expense 14,952 7,707 94 % Operating (loss)/income (1,002 ) 1,810 (155 )% Operating margin (4 )% 10 % Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense) 772 (441 ) 275 % Net (loss)/income $ (230 ) $ 1,369 117 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 (125 )% Adjusted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.06 — % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,500,801 32,494,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,143 $ 2,955 (27 )%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Lightwave revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to acquisitions and strength in the telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. Luna Labs revenue increased for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior-year period, due to growth in various government research projects.

Gross margin decreased to 50% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 51% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven primarily by lower gross margin in Luna's Lightwave division. Operating income/(loss) and margin declined to $(1.0) million and (4)% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 million and 10% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to $1.0 million integration and transaction costs, as well as $0.5 million of amortization of intangible assets and inventory step-up related to Luna's recently completed acquisitions and its continuing portfolio activities.

Net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.06 for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was driven by lower income from continuing operations.

Six Months Ended Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are:

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Change Revenues: Lightwave $ 42,962 $ 24,487 75 % Luna Labs 11,274 11,230 — % Total revenues 54,236 35,717 52 % Gross profit 27,379 17,881 53 % Gross margin 50 % 50 % Operating expense 29,175 15,681 86 % Operating (loss)/income (1,796 ) 2,200 (182 )% Operating margin (3 )% 6 % Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense) 1,248 (511 ) 344 % Net (loss)/income from continuing operations $ (548 ) $ 1,689 (132 )% Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of $464 — (1,436 ) Net (loss)/income $ (548 ) $ 253 317 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 (300 )% Adjusted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.09 11 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 33,487,109 32,466,122 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,291 $ 4,535 (5 )%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Lightwave revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to acquisitions and increased revenues from both sensing and communication test businesses. Luna Labs revenue increased for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior-year period, due to growth in various government research projects.

Gross margin of 50% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was flat compared to 50% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Operating income/(loss) and margin declined to $(1.8) million and (3)% of total revenues, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.2 million and 6% of total revenues, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to $1.9 million integration and transaction costs, as well as $1.0 million of amortization of intangible assets and inventory step-up related to Luna's recently completed acquisitions and its continuing portfolio activities.

Net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.10 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.09 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

2021 Full-Year Outlook

Luna is reaffirming its full-year guidance:

Total revenues of $122 million to $127 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $19 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Luna is not providing an outlook for net income/(loss), which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 5:00 pm (ET) today to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 2326659. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2021 financial results and outlook and the Company's growth potential. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,970 $ 15,366 Accounts receivable, net 24,605 24,951 Contract assets 6,857 7,046 Inventory 25,579 23,597 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,886 4,509 Total current assets 75,897 75,469 Property and equipment, net 3,183 3,308 Intangible assets, net 18,887 20,109 Goodwill 19,155 18,121 Long-term contract assets — 471 Operating lease ROU asset 10,461 11,281 Finance lease ROU asset 220 244 Other assets 38 39 Deferred tax asset 1,486 1,960 Total assets $ 129,327 $ 131,002 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligations $ 4,167 $ 4,167 Accounts payable 3,962 4,393 Accrued liabilities 11,171 12,159 Contract liabilities 6,425 7,095 Current portion of operating lease ROU liability 2,314 2,223 Current portion of finance lease ROU liability 48 48 Total current liabilities 28,087 30,085 Long-term debt obligations 13,745 15,817 Long-term portion of operating lease ROU liability 9,226 10,248 Long-term portion of finance lease ROU liability 172 196 Other long-term liabilities 214 214 Total liabilities 51,444 56,560 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,511,899 and 32,724,512 shares issued,

31,772,444 and 31,024,537 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 33 33 Treasury stock at cost, 1,739,455 and 1,699,975 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (5,209 ) (4,789 ) Additional paid-in capital 95,936 92,403 Accumulated deficit (13,505 ) (12,957 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 628 (248 ) Total stockholders’ equity 77,883 74,442 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 129,327 $ 131,002

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Lightwave $ 21,965 $ 12,933 $ 42,962 $ 24,487 Luna Labs 5,972 5,643 11,274 11,230 Total revenues 27,937 18,576 54,236 35,717 Cost of revenues: Lightwave 9,441 5,181 18,212 10,066 Luna Labs 4,546 3,878 8,645 7,770 Total cost of revenues 13,987 9,059 26,857 17,836 Gross profit 13,950 9,517 27,379 17,881 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 13,142 6,202 24,432 12,579 Research, development and engineering 1,810 1,505 4,743 3,102 Total operating expense 14,952 7,707 29,175 15,681 Operating (loss)/income (1,002 ) 1,810 (1,796 ) 2,200 Other (expense)/income: Investment income — 4 — 64 Other income/(expense) — (4 ) — 5 Interest expense (122 ) (1 ) (265 ) (1 ) Total other (expense)/income (122 ) (1 ) (265 ) 68 (Loss)/income from continuing operations before income taxes (1,124 ) 1,809 (2,061 ) 2,268 Income tax (benefit)/expense (894 ) 440 (1,513 ) 579 Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (230 ) 1,369 (548 ) 1,689 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of $— — — — (1,436 ) Net (loss)/income (230 ) 1,369 (548 ) 253 Preferred stock dividend — — — — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (230 ) $ 1,369 $ (548 ) $ 253 Net (loss)/income per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 Net loss per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ — $ — $ — $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ — $ — $ — $ (0.04 ) Net (loss)/income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares: Basic 31,494,563 30,484,797 31,413,451 30,589,249 Diluted 33,500,801 32,494,950 33,487,109 32,466,122

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows (used in)/provided by operating activities Net (loss)/income $ (548 ) $ 253 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,360 1,363 Share-based compensation 1,514 967 Bad debt expense — (26 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1,436 Deferred taxes 475 (10 ) Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (473 ) (139 ) Contract assets 763 (508 ) Inventory (1,562 ) (937 ) Other current assets (2,399 ) (404 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,185 ) (1,286 ) Contract liabilities (826 ) (520 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (2,881 ) 193 Cash flows (used in)/provided by investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (551 ) (111 ) Intangible property costs (141 ) (192 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — 600 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (692 ) 298 Cash flows (used in)/provided by financing activities Payments on finance lease obligations (24 ) (26 ) Payments of debt obligations (2,072 ) — Repurchase of common stock (420 ) (328 ) Proceeds from term loan 530 — Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants 1,490 1,363 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (496 ) 1,009 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,069 ) 1,500 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 673 — Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 15,366 25,006 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 11,970 $ 26,506

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss)/income $ (230 ) $ 1,369 $ (548 ) $ 253 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (1,436 ) Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (230 ) 1,369 (548 ) 1,689 Interest expense 122 1 265 1 Investment income — (4 ) — (64 ) Income tax (benefit)/expense (894 ) 440 (1,513 ) 579 Depreciation and amortization 1,129 684 2,360 1,363 EBITDA 127 2,490 564 3,568 Share-based compensation 857 465 1,514 967 Integration and transaction expense 991 — 1,877 — Amortization of inventory step-up 168 — 336 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,143 $ 2,955 $ 4,291 $ 4,535

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss)/income $ (230 ) 1,369 $ (548 ) 253 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (1,436 ) Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (230 ) 1,369 (548 ) 1,689 Share-based compensation 857 465 1,514 967 Integration and deal expense 991 — 1,877 — Amortization of intangible assets 773 410 1,616 843 Amortization of inventory step-up 168 — 336 — Income tax effect on adjustments (697 ) (219 ) (1,336 ) (453 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 1,862 $ 2,025 $ 3,459 $ 3,046 Adjusted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands): Diluted 33,501 32,495 33,487 32,466

