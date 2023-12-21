Acquisition of Silixa
December 21, 2023
Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This presentation includes information that constitutes "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements concerning Silixa's 2023 projected revenue, the potential payment of earnout consideration in connection with future milestones, and the expected benefits of the acquisition of Silixa, including the potential for the transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP net income 2024, the expansion of Luna's service offerings, capabilities and geographic reach and scale, the company's expectations regarding its technological and product capabilities, market growth and its market position, revenue growth, customer activity, engagement and prospects, customer problems, industry trends, recurring sales, margin, general product performance, the company's future financial performance, including guidance, and market recognition of key technologies and demand for its products, the company's overall growth potential, workforce, investment in innovation, capitalization and access to, and deployment of, capital, sales models and tools, operational planning and execution, quality processes, research and development, strategic position and corporate and leadership governance, focus, discipline, values, strength, philosophy and culture. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of the company may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors.
These factors include, without limitation, uncertainties regarding integration of the companies' respective employee bases, offerings and business operations , potential adverse reactions or uncertainties regarding the acquisition among the companies' customers, potential unknown liabilities and unforeseen expenses associated with the acquisition, potential performance shortfalls as a result of the diversion of management's attention caused by completing the acquisition and integrating the companies' operations, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, and technological challenges competitive forces, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the company's periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the company's website at www.lunainc.com.
The statements made in this presentation are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this presentation, December 21, 2023, and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.
Adjusted Financial Measures
In addition to U.S. GAAP financial information, this presentation includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income to Adjusted EPS are included in the appendix to this presentation.
Overview
- Highly complementary portfolio of acoustic, strain and temperature sensing technologies
- Extends Luna's market leading position in fiber-based sensing solutions
- Advances Luna's solutions-based offerings
- Offer advanced, highly integrated solutions focused on recurring revenue
- Expands Luna's Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
- Carbon capture, geotechnical monitoring, mining
- Provides access to proprietary Constellation fiber / Carina interrogator technologies that will extend the use cases and SAM
- Adds significant talent in sales, marketing, engineering and R&D, helping to round out Luna's EMEA organization
- Strengthens IP portfolio to nearly 1,000 patents
Transaction Overview
Total Consideration
$22.5 million in upfront cash consideration
$16.5 million in target earnout contingent upon achievement of certain performance milestones
Silixa Financial Detail
~$30 million revenue expected for 2023, ~15% growth on constant currency basis
With modest cost synergies, expected to be accretive to Non-GAAP earnings in year one
Transaction Financing Upfront cash consideration funded with proceeds from White Hat's Strategic Investment
Silixa at a Glance
Headquarters: Elstree, U.K.
200+ Patents
100x
$1B+ Current Addressable Market
~15%
1. Represents annual revenue growth expected for 2023 on a constant currency basis.
Key End Markets
Energy
Natural
Mining
Industrial
Defense
Environments
Digitalization
Overview
Use Cases
Solutions for both
Solutions help assess
Distributed fiber optic
Solutions for monitoring
Multiple defense clients in
renewables sector and
environmental conditions
sensing solutions to
Carbon Capture Storage
the U.S. and Europe
hydrocarbons
and trends, help tackle
enhance productivity,
(CCS) facilities and other
global climate change
minimize risks and ensure
critical industrial
challenges and predict
sustainability
infrastructure
environmental hazards
Geothermal Monitoring
Hydrology
Tailings Dam Protection
CO2 Storage Management
Customized
Hydropower
Marine / Shoreline
Microseismic Detection
Data Center Management
Instrumentation
Embankment
Protection
Process Flow Control
Process Control
Precision Measurements
Wind Power Cable
Near-Surface Geophysics
Rockmass Response
Advanced Flow
Monitoring
Seismology
Mineral Exploration
Techniques
Oilfield Services
Dam / Embankment
Geophysics
Monitoring
Geotech Monitoring
Silixa Product Portfolio
Highly Complementary Suite of Products to Luna's Portfolio
Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS)
Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS)
Leading DAS solution allows continuous and remote acoustic monitoring over many kilometers, giving improved results with minimal disruption to operations.
DTS solutions measure minute temperature changes along an optical fiber, with the finest spatial resolution.
Distributed Strain Sensing (DSS)
Services and Data Analytics
Silixa's IP portfolio protects methods for achieving higher resolution and sensitivity than other techniques
Interferometric DSS (iDSS) technology can be used to detect static or dynamic strain, providing leading performance in terms of strain resolution, spatial resolution and measurement speed.
Offers data processing and interpretation services in addition to cutting-edge optoelectronics technologies.
Combined Product Portfolio
Combination of Luna and Silixa results in clear market leader
covering large and emerging market applications
Market Coverage
Luna - ODiSI
Aerospace Automotive
Silixa - DAS, DTS, DSS
O&G Exploration
Geotechnical
Carbon Capture
Defense
Mining
Aerospace
O&G
Infrastructure
Luna - DAS, DTS, DSS
Infrastructure
Pipelines
Perimeters
Energy
Luna - Hyperion
Short
Range
Long
White Hat Strategic Investment
Long-Term Partnership with White Hat Capital Partners
Security:
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
Amount:
$50,000,000
Investor Option:
Up to $12,500,000 over 3 years at Investor's option
Conversion Price:
$6.70 / share; 10% premium to 30-day VWAP
Dividend Rate:
Years 1 - 3: 8.5% cash / 10% PIK, at Luna's option
Year 4: 8.5% cash
~$25,000,000 to fund acquisition of Silixa
Use of Proceeds:
~$17,000,000 to repay PNC term loan in full
~$8,000,000 for general corporate purposes
Strong endorsement from shareholder-aligned partner
David Chanley to join Luna's Board of Directors
Significant experience in optics and test & measurement industries
White Hat team to support Luna on key growth initiatives
Enhanced financial flexibility with strengthened balance sheet and PIK dividend option on preferred
