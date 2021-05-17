Luna Innovations Incorporated : Strengthens Leadership Team

Appoints William Van Anglen to SVP & Head of Human Resources

Luna Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that William Van Anglen (Bill) will join the company as senior vice president & head of Human Resources, effective immediately. The position will report to CEO Scott A. Graeff and will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s human resources strategy, including talent management, training and development, compensation and benefits.

“I have always believed that our employees are our biggest asset and that having the right culture is critical to our success; this addition to our team is a direct reflection of our commitment to purposeful growth,” said Graeff. “We’ve been focused on building a foundation that will support significant advancement, and adding Bill to the team is part of what we’re doing to convert vision to reality. With the recent addition of the OptaSense acquisition, we now have a more significant presence internationally; and, as always, human capital will be an important driver of our business success. Bill will bring experience to leading our human resources functions globally. We’re happy to have someone of his caliber join us, and we look forward to his leadership.”

Van Anglen has more than 20 years of global Human Resources experience in the design, delivery and management of strategic HR programs. He served in a number of executive Human Resource positions across the technology industry, including terms at MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc.; Fairchild Semiconductor, Inc.; and Analog Devices, Inc. He also has experience in the software, defense and manufacturing industries, consulting on HR issues and total rewards programs for start-up, pre-IPO and post-IPO companies across them.

Van Anglen has deep experience in defining from-scratch procedures that have helped companies codify policy and promote responsible growth. He is adept in the execution of GAP reviews and customizing performance management systems and pay-for-performance compensation programs. Van Anglen also has managed HR due diligence processes for global acquisitions and spearheaded integration operations that balance the need for financial synergies with talent preservation and succession planning.

In accepting the position, Van Anglen said, “Luna’s focus on accelerating the introduction of new technologies to market has and will continue to attract incredible talent. I am eager to collaborate with this incredible team to build and optimize policies and programs that will support long-term growth and talent acquisition.”

