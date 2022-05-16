Luna Innovations Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

Reaffirms 2022 Outlook

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The first-quarter 2022 results include two weeks of Lios, Luna's newest acquisition.

"I'm very pleased with our first-quarter performance as the Luna team delivered a solid start to 2022," said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. "We surpassed the top end of the Q1 revenue guidance we provided in March, while completing significant events including the divestiture of Luna Labs, the acquisition of Lios and the complete absorption of OptaSense into our operations. And, as always, the Luna team is laser-focused on executing against our strategy. During the past year, you've seen us make some strategic moves to refresh our product lines and broaden our IP. We've done this to leverage and incorporate the best of our organic portfolio with cutting-edge technology and products from recent acquisitions to create highly competitive product offerings."

Graeff continued, "As a result of the moves we've made, today Luna is a company with blue-chip customers, over a dozen of which are long-term, resulting in many large, multi-unit purchase orders. For example, we've gone from shipping one or two boxes to being completely integrated into Lockheed Martin's F-35 global program. I'm incredibly proud of the team for managing through the numerous puts and takes over the past six quarters, as we solidify Luna as a clear leader and a company fully focused on Enabling the Future with Fiber."

First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are:

Three Months Ended March 31, Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Revenues $ 22,481 $ 20,997 7 % Gross profit 14,279 12,271 16 % Gross margin 64 % 58 % Operating expense 16,645 13,851 20 % Operating loss (2,366 ) (1,580 ) Operating margin (11 ) % (8 ) % Other expense and income tax benefit 1,023 521 Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,343 ) $ (1,059 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 10,924 740 Net income/(loss) $ 9,581 $ (319 ) Earnings/(loss) per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.03 67 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,243,082 31,350,629 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,721 $ 1,331 29 %

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 7% compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to revenue generated by the Lios acquisition.

Gross margin increased to 64% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 58% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by favorable product mix. Operating loss and margin were $2.4 million and 11% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.6 million and 8% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in operating loss was primarily due to an increase in deal and integration costs related to the acquisition of Lios.

Net income was $9.6 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $0.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

2022 Full-Year Outlook

Luna is confirming the 2022 outlook it originally provided on March 14, 2022, which included the mid-March divestiture of Luna Labs and the acquisition of Lios:

Total revenue of $109 million to $115 million for the full year 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $12 million for the full year 2022

Total revenues in the range of $25 million to $27 million for the second quarter 2022

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which exclude certain charges and income that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2022 financial results and outlook, and the Company's growth potential. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,788 $ 17,128 Accounts receivable, net 26,261 20,913 Contract assets 4,889 5,166 Inventory 28,891 22,493 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,152 3,793 Assets held for sale — 12,952 Total current assets 77,981 82,445 Property and equipment, net 4,398 2,988 Intangible assets, net 22,332 17,177 Goodwill 29,199 18,984 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,544 5,075 Other non-current assets 3,872 247 Deferred tax asset 1,339 3,321 Total assets $ 144,665 $ 130,237 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt obligations $ 4,167 $ 4,167 Accounts payable 2,617 2,809 Accrued and other current liabilities 17,312 9,258 Contract liabilities 4,047 4,649 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,458 2,101 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale — 9,703 Total current liabilities 30,601 32,687 Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion 18,087 11,673 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 3,526 3,509 Other long-term liabilities 434 445 Total liabilities 52,648 48,314 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,143,411 and 33,855,725 shares issued, 32,361,122 and 32,116,270 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 34 34 Treasury stock at cost, 1,782,289 and 1,744,026 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (5,526 ) (5,248 ) Additional paid-in capital 99,906 98,745 Accumulated deficit (1,994 ) (11,575 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (403 ) (33 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,017 81,923 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 144,665 $ 130,237

Luna Innovations Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 22,481 $ 20,997 Cost of revenues 8,202 8,726 Gross profit 14,279 12,271 Operating expense: Selling, general and administrative 14,102 10,934 Research, development and engineering 2,543 2,917 Total operating expense 16,645 13,851 Operating loss (2,366 ) (1,580 ) Other (expense)/income: Other income 21 — Interest expense (113 ) (143 ) Total other expense (92 ) (143 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (2,458 ) (1,723 ) Income tax benefit (1,115 ) (664 ) Net loss from continuing operations (1,343 ) (1,059 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax of $1,022 and $46 3 740 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax of $3,117 10,921 — Net income from discontinued operations 10,924 740 Net income/(loss) $ 9,581 $ (319 ) Net loss per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) Net income per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.02 Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 32,243,082 31,350,629 Diluted 32,243,082 31,350,629

Luna Innovations Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows used in operating activities Net income/(loss) $ 9,581 $ (319 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,179 1,231 Share-based compensation 1,132 657 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10,921 ) — Deferred taxes 220 — Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance — 262 Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,795 ) 1,439 Contract assets (1,144 ) (729 ) Inventory (1,416 ) (1,617 ) Other current assets (1,636 ) (847 ) Other long term assets 2 (80 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,287 (1,939 ) Contract liabilities 171 (992 ) Other long term liabilities (33 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (2,373 ) (2,934 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (915 ) (361 ) Intangible property costs 38 (48 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 25 — Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations 12,973 — Acquisition of Lios (22,085 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (9,964 ) (409 ) Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities Payments on finance lease obligations (12 ) (12 ) Payments of debt obligations (1,036 ) (1,036 ) Repurchase of common stock (278 ) (202 ) Proceeds from ESPP 85 — Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants 220 845 Proceeds from borrowings under term loan 7,450 — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 6,429 (405 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (432 ) 176 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,340 ) (3,572 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 17,128 15,366 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 10,788 $ 11,794

Luna Innovations Incorporated Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 9,581 $ (319 ) Net income from discontinued operations 10,924 740 Net loss from continuing operations (1,343 ) (1,059 ) Interest expense 113 143 Income tax benefit (1,115 ) (664 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,156 1,200 EBITDA (1,189 ) (380 ) Share-based compensation 1,066 657 Integration and transaction expense 1,844 886 Amortization of inventory step-up — 168 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,721 $ 1,331

Luna Innovations Incorporated Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EPS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 9,581 $ (319 ) Net income from discontinued operations 10,924 740 Net income from continuing operations (1,343 ) (1,059 ) Share-based compensation 1,066 657 Integration and transaction expense 1,844 886 Amortization of intangible assets 821 826 Amortization of inventory step-up — 168 Income tax effect on adjustments (933 ) (634 ) Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 1,455 $ 844 Adjusted EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.03 Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands): Diluted 32,243 31,351

