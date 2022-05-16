Log in
Luna Innovations Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/04Luna Innovations Says it Gets Follow-On Lockheed Martin Order
MT
05/04Luna Secures Follow-on Order with Lockheed Martin
BU
Luna Innovations Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

05/16/2022 | 07:34am EDT
Reaffirms 2022 Outlook

Highlights

  • Total revenues of $22.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, up 7% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Gross margin of 64% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 58% for the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Operating loss of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to operating loss of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Net income of $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which includes the gain on sale of Luna Labs, compared to net loss of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2021

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The first-quarter 2022 results include two weeks of Lios, Luna's newest acquisition.

"I'm very pleased with our first-quarter performance as the Luna team delivered a solid start to 2022," said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. "We surpassed the top end of the Q1 revenue guidance we provided in March, while completing significant events including the divestiture of Luna Labs, the acquisition of Lios and the complete absorption of OptaSense into our operations. And, as always, the Luna team is laser-focused on executing against our strategy. During the past year, you've seen us make some strategic moves to refresh our product lines and broaden our IP. We've done this to leverage and incorporate the best of our organic portfolio with cutting-edge technology and products from recent acquisitions to create highly competitive product offerings."

Graeff continued, "As a result of the moves we've made, today Luna is a company with blue-chip customers, over a dozen of which are long-term, resulting in many large, multi-unit purchase orders. For example, we've gone from shipping one or two boxes to being completely integrated into Lockheed Martin's F-35 global program. I'm incredibly proud of the team for managing through the numerous puts and takes over the past six quarters, as we solidify Luna as a clear leader and a company fully focused on Enabling the Future with Fiber."

First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are:

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Change

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Revenues

 

$

22,481

 

 

$

20,997

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

14,279

 

 

 

12,271

 

 

16

%

Gross margin

 

 

64

%

 

 

58

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense

 

 

16,645

 

 

 

13,851

 

 

20

%

Operating loss

 

 

(2,366

)

 

 

(1,580

)

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

 

(11

) %

 

 

(8

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense and income tax benefit

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(1,343

)

 

$

(1,059

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

10,924

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

 

$

9,581

 

 

$

(319

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(loss) per diluted share (EPS)

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

67

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

32,243,082

 

 

 

31,350,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

1,721

 

 

$

1,331

 

 

29

%

A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable figures under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found in the schedules included in this release.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased 7% compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to revenue generated by the Lios acquisition.

Gross margin increased to 64% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 58% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven primarily by favorable product mix. Operating loss and margin were $2.4 million and 11% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.6 million and 8% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in operating loss was primarily due to an increase in deal and integration costs related to the acquisition of Lios.

Net income was $9.6 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $0.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

2022 Full-Year Outlook

Luna is confirming the 2022 outlook it originally provided on March 14, 2022, which included the mid-March divestiture of Luna Labs and the acquisition of Lios:

  • Total revenue of $109 million to $115 million for the full year 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $12 million for the full year 2022
  • Total revenues in the range of $25 million to $27 million for the second quarter 2022

Luna is not providing an outlook for net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.

The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which exclude certain charges and income that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 8:30 am (ET) today to discuss its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 6847538. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2022 financial results and outlook, and the Company's growth potential. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,788

 

 

$

17,128

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

26,261

 

 

 

20,913

 

Contract assets

 

4,889

 

 

 

5,166

 

Inventory

 

28,891

 

 

 

22,493

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

7,152

 

 

 

3,793

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

12,952

 

Total current assets

 

77,981

 

 

 

82,445

 

Property and equipment, net

 

4,398

 

 

 

2,988

 

Intangible assets, net

 

22,332

 

 

 

17,177

 

Goodwill

 

29,199

 

 

 

18,984

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

5,544

 

 

 

5,075

 

Other non-current assets

 

3,872

 

 

 

247

 

Deferred tax asset

 

1,339

 

 

 

3,321

 

Total assets

$

144,665

 

 

$

130,237

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt obligations

$

4,167

 

 

$

4,167

 

Accounts payable

 

2,617

 

 

 

2,809

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

17,312

 

 

 

9,258

 

Contract liabilities

 

4,047

 

 

 

4,649

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

2,458

 

 

 

2,101

 

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

9,703

 

Total current liabilities

 

30,601

 

 

 

32,687

 

Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion

 

18,087

 

 

 

11,673

 

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

 

3,526

 

 

 

3,509

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

434

 

 

 

445

 

Total liabilities

 

52,648

 

 

 

48,314

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,143,411 and 33,855,725 shares issued, 32,361,122 and 32,116,270 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

34

 

 

 

34

 

Treasury stock at cost, 1,782,289 and 1,744,026 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

(5,526

)

 

 

(5,248

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

99,906

 

 

 

98,745

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,994

)

 

 

(11,575

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(403

)

 

 

(33

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

92,017

 

 

 

81,923

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

144,665

 

 

$

130,237

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Revenues

$

22,481

 

 

$

20,997

 

Cost of revenues

 

8,202

 

 

 

8,726

 

Gross profit

 

14,279

 

 

 

12,271

 

Operating expense:

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

14,102

 

 

 

10,934

 

Research, development and engineering

 

2,543

 

 

 

2,917

 

Total operating expense

 

16,645

 

 

 

13,851

 

Operating loss

 

(2,366

)

 

 

(1,580

)

Other (expense)/income:

 

 

 

Other income

 

21

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(113

)

 

 

(143

)

Total other expense

 

(92

)

 

 

(143

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

 

(2,458

)

 

 

(1,723

)

Income tax benefit

 

(1,115

)

 

 

(664

)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(1,343

)

 

 

(1,059

)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax of $1,022 and $46

 

3

 

 

 

740

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax of $3,117

 

10,921

 

 

 

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

10,924

 

 

 

740

 

Net income/(loss)

$

9,581

 

 

$

(319

)

Net loss per share from continuing operations:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.03

)

Diluted

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.03

)

Net income per share from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.02

 

Diluted

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.02

 

Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares:

 

 

 

Basic

 

32,243,082

 

 

 

31,350,629

 

Diluted

 

32,243,082

 

 

 

31,350,629

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Cash flows used in operating activities

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

$

9,581

 

 

$

(319

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,179

 

 

 

1,231

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,132

 

 

 

657

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

(10,921

)

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

220

 

 

 

 

Tax benefit from release of valuation allowance

 

 

 

 

262

 

Change in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(1,795

)

 

 

1,439

 

Contract assets

 

(1,144

)

 

 

(729

)

Inventory

 

(1,416

)

 

 

(1,617

)

Other current assets

 

(1,636

)

 

 

(847

)

Other long term assets

 

2

 

 

 

(80

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

2,287

 

 

 

(1,939

)

Contract liabilities

 

171

 

 

 

(992

)

Other long term liabilities

 

(33

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(2,373

)

 

 

(2,934

)

Cash flows used in investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

(915

)

 

 

(361

)

Intangible property costs

 

38

 

 

 

(48

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

25

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

12,973

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of Lios

 

(22,085

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(9,964

)

 

 

(409

)

Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

 

 

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

(12

)

 

 

(12

)

Payments of debt obligations

 

(1,036

)

 

 

(1,036

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(278

)

 

 

(202

)

Proceeds from ESPP

 

85

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants

 

220

 

 

 

845

 

Proceeds from borrowings under term loan

 

7,450

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

6,429

 

 

 

(405

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(432

)

 

 

176

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(6,340

)

 

 

(3,572

)

Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period

 

17,128

 

 

 

15,366

 

Cash and cash equivalents-end of period

$

10,788

 

 

$

11,794

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Net income/(loss)

$

9,581

 

 

$

(319

)

Net income from discontinued operations

 

10,924

 

 

 

740

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(1,343

)

 

 

(1,059

)

Interest expense

 

113

 

 

 

143

 

Income tax benefit

 

(1,115

)

 

 

(664

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,156

 

 

 

1,200

 

EBITDA

 

(1,189

)

 

 

(380

)

Share-based compensation

 

1,066

 

 

 

657

 

Integration and transaction expense

 

1,844

 

 

 

886

 

Amortization of inventory step-up

 

 

 

 

168

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,721

 

 

$

1,331

 

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Net income/(loss)

$

9,581

 

 

$

(319

)

Net income from discontinued operations

 

10,924

 

 

 

740

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

(1,343

)

 

 

(1,059

)

Share-based compensation

 

1,066

 

 

 

657

 

Integration and transaction expense

 

1,844

 

 

 

886

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

821

 

 

 

826

 

Amortization of inventory step-up

 

 

 

 

168

 

Income tax effect on adjustments

 

(933

)

 

 

(634

)

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$

1,455

 

 

$

844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands):

 

 

 

Diluted

 

32,243

 

 

 

31,351

 

 


