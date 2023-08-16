Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate in the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://ir.lunainc.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

