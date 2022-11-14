Advanced search
Luna Innovations to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

11/14/2022 | 03:16pm EST
Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate in the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://ir.lunainc.com/. Management also will be participating in one-on-one meetings.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.


All news about LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
03:16pLuna Innovations to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
11/11B. Riley Lowers Luna Innovations' Price Target to $9.50 From $11.50 After 'Solid' Q3 Pr..
MT
11/10LUNA INNOVATIONS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
11/10Transcript : Luna Innovations Incorporated, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 20..
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (LUNA) LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED Posts Q3 Revenue $29.2M, vs. Street..
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (LUNA) LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED Posts Q3 EPS $0.09, vs. Street Est ..
MT
11/10Luna Innovations Reports Strong Third-Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/10Luna Innovations Incorporated Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
11/10Luna Innovations Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
10/27Luna Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Release Date of November 10, 2022
GL
Analyst Recommendations on LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 111 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 90,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,13 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Managers and Directors
Scott A. Graeff Treasurer, CFO & Chief Commercialization Officer
Eugene Nestro Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Soller Chief Operating Officer
Allison L. Woody Administration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED-27.37%202
SMC CORPORATION-14.09%31 296
COGNEX CORPORATION-34.21%8 847
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-30.78%5 490
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-53.88%5 342
RENISHAW PLC-16.74%3 409