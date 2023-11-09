Wins Large Contract with Top-Tier Hyperscaler

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced a large contract in support of a major technology provider’s hyperscale data centers. The provider will employ Luna’s polarization control technology to help improve the accuracy of tests it performs on components it installs in its data centers.

“Our technology was selected for its ability to identify and eliminate factors impeding speed and efficiency in these hyperscale data centers,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna. “As exponential expansion in the digital era continues, Luna's proprietary solutions ensure that the foundational components powering global interconnectivity are operating at their highest levels.”

Hyperscale data centers are the result of an influx of data related to the growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Where typical data centers support hundreds of servers, hyperscale data centers support thousands.

The exponential increase in data has technology providers working to contain the size of their data centers as they work simultaneously to reduce power consumption in them. Luna’s technology will help providers more accurately assess the performance of transceivers in their data centers, especially those based on modern photonic integrated circuits. Those transceivers, in turn, help providers increase traffic bandwidth and enable faster and more efficient data transfer with reduced latency.

“We’re proud to be delivering technology that enables the ability to scale and helps reduce the cost of data interruptions,” said Graeff. “This is yet another example of the many ways Luna enables the future with fiber.”

