Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that company executives will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, New York. Scott Graeff, President and CEO; George Gomez- Quintero, CFO; and Brian Soller, CTO and EVP, Corporate Development, will present on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http://ir.lunainc.com/ and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/luna/2252448. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management will also conduct meetings with investors throughout the conference. To arrange a meeting, please contact conferences@needhamco.com.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

