Lundbeck : Proposed amended Remuneration Policy

Clause 3.4.1 regarding the LTI Instruments has been amended to reflect the new share structure with

Lundbeck has introduced an obligation to indemnify certain directors and officers against third party claims incurred, see Clauses 2.2.6 and 3.2.5 for more details. Lundbeck aims to provide a reasonable level of coverage of liability considering the nature of the business of Lundbeck. Due to a recent general hardening of the D&O insurance market, it has proved difficult to take out directors' and officers' liability in- surance to maintain the level of coverage that Lundbeck, on the professional advice of its insurance brokers, has provided and generally considered reasonable to protect its directors and officers during recent years. Accordingly, it is assessed and determined to be in the best interest of Lundbeck and its shareholders, including with a view to attract and retain suitable candidates, that Lundbeck's directors and officers are of- fered appropriate supplementary indemnification as further described in this Policy.

1.3 Summary of amendments: Since the AnnualExtraordinaryGeneral Meeting's approval of the Policy on 24 March 20208 June 2022the below significant amendments have been made to the Policy. The shareholders' vote and input have been taken into consideration to the extent applicable.

Lundbeck considers that the remuneration components, remuneration levels and the remuneration split set out in the Policy will ensure these objectives.

ensures alignment of the Board's and the Management's interests with the interests of Lundbeck, its shareholders and other stakeholders; and

attracts, motivates and retains qualified members of the Board and of the Management;

The overall objectives of this Policy are to set out a framework for remuneration that:

Lundbeck has reduced the maximum pension contribution percentage for Manage- ment to align the pension contribution level with the most dominant pension scheme for employees in Lundbeck's global headquarter. Further, Lundbeck has redistributed the funds from the reduced pension contribution to the STI-program for Management (with the exemption of the CEO's STI-program which will remain unchanged), by in- creasing the target and potential maximum of the STI-program. The increase of the STI-program has been done to compensate for the reduction of the pension contribu- tion level, to move closer to market practice pay mix between fixed and variable remu- neration and to ensure that ensure Lundbeck can attract and retain competent exper- tise from the relevant international business community. As a consequence of the changes, Clauses 3.1.1, 3.2.2, 3.3.3 have been amended.

2. REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

2.1 Introduction, general principles and process

The overall goals of the remuneration to the Board are to attract and retain competent exper- tise from the relevant international business community, ensure determination and implemen- tation of Lundbeck's business strategy, and to ensure long-term interests and sustainability of Lundbeck and its business. The remuneration is primarily fixed by taking market practice for comparable companies and the required competencies and workload into consideration. Any employee-elected members of the Board will receive the same remuneration as members of the Board elected by the General Meeting. Remuneration paid to employee-elected members of the Board in their capacity as employees of Lundbeck, including remuneration under short- term and/or long-term incentive scheme (if any), falls outside this Policy. Board members elected by the General Meeting hold office for one-year terms and the mem- bers are eligible for re-election. The base fees and additional fees described in Clause 2.2.1 be- low are reviewed on an annual basis by the Board and will be presented to the Annual General Meeting for approval (for 'current financial year') as a separate agenda item.

2.2 Remuneration of the Board

2.2.1 All ordinary Board members receive a fixed annual base fee (the base fee). The Chairman re- ceives up to three (3) times the base fee, and the Deputy Chairman receives up to two (2) times the base fee.

The ordinary members and the Chairmen of the Audit Committee, the Scientific Committee, the Remuneration & Nomination Committee and any other committee established by the Board will receive an additional fee that may vary but will not exceed the base fee. Further, Board members with permanent residence outside of Europe will as compensation for time and travel receive an additional fee that will not exceed the base fee.

None of the above-mentioned fees exclude each other. For example, if the Chairman of the Board serves as a member of a committee, or if a member of the Board serves in more than one committee, the fees above will be cumulative.

