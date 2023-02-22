Lundbeck : Proxy and postal vote form

The Annual General Meeting of H. Lundbeck A/S on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 at 10.00 am CET at the Company's address, Ottiliavej 9, DK-2500 Valby

Nomination of proxy/vote by post

Below you can vote by post or appoint a third party as your proxy to represent you at the annual general meeting.

Please indicate type of proxy by ticking off the appropriate box (please tick off one box only):

I hereby grant proxy to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of H. Lundbeck A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by him, to vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting in accordance with the recommendations by the Board of Directors, see the table below. The deadline is 17 March 2023.

to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting, and hereby order an admission card on behalf of the proxy. If the proxy holder would like to bring an adviser, an admission card shall also be ordered to the said person. I hereby order the admission card to the adviser of my proxy holder.

Proxy form. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the annual general meeting. Please note that this proxy will only be used if a vote is requested by a third party. The deadline is 17 March 2023.

Vote by post. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the annual general meeting. Please note that votes by post cannot be withdrawn, and that they will also be used in case of proposed amendments to the items on the agenda. Votes by post must be received no later than 20 March 2023 at 12.00 noon CET.

Items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2023 BOARD RECOM- (shortened, please note that the complete agenda appears from the notice): FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN MENDATION 1. Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's activities during the past year…… 2. Presentation and adoption of the annual report…………………………………………………………… FOR 3. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual FOR report……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report………………………………….. FOR 5. Election of members to the Board of Directors: Re-election of Lars Søren Rasmussen………………………………………………………………………….. FOR Re-election of Lene Skole-Sørensen…………………………………………………………………………….. FOR Re-election of Lars Erik Holmqvist………………………………………………………………………………… FOR Re-election of Jeffrey Berkowitz……………………………………………………………………………………. FOR Re-election of Jeremy Max Levin………………………………………………………………………………….. FOR Re-election of Dorothea Wenzel……………………………………………………………………………………. FOR Re-election of Santiago Arroyo……………………………………………………………………………………… FOR Election of Jakob Riis……………………………………………………………………………………………………… FOR 6. Approval of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year………….. FOR 7. Election of one or two state-authorised public accountants. The Board of Directors proposes re-election of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartner- FOR selskab………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8. Any proposals by shareholders or the Board of Directors: 8.1 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to FOR allow the Company to acquire treasury shares……………………………………………………. 8.2 Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the Remuneration Policy for the FOR Board of Directors and Executive Management…………………………………………………… 8.3 Proposal from shareholder Astrid Skotte that Lundbeck offers to purchase the AGAINST properties closest to the Lumsås factory……………………………………………………………… 8.4 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Chairman of the meeting to file the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting for registration FOR with the Danish Business Authority……………………………………………………………………. 9. Any other business (not subject to resolution)……………………………………………………………..

If you do not indicate the type of proxy but otherwise have ticked off the items of the agenda correctly it will be considered as a vote by post.

H. Lundbeck A/S and Computershare A/S are not responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form must be received by Computershare A/S on/or before 17 March 2023, votes by post no later than 20 March 2023 at 12.00 noon CET either by email: gf@computershare.dkor by letter.