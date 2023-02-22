Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Lundbeck
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUN   DK0061804697

LUNDBECK

(LUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39:26 2023-02-22 am EST
27.01 DKK   +0.78%
05:27aLundbeck : Proposed amended Remuneration Policy
PU
05:27aLundbeck : Proxy and postal vote form
PU
04:01aNotice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lundbeck : Proxy and postal vote form

02/22/2023 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Annual General Meeting of H. Lundbeck A/S on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 at 10.00 am CET at the Company's address, Ottiliavej 9, DK-2500 Valby

Name and address:__________________________________________

Please send this form to:

gf@computershare.dk

_________________________________________________________

or by post to:

Computershare A/S

VP account number:_________________________________________

Lottenborgvej 26 D

DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby

Nomination of proxy/vote by post

Below you can vote by post or appoint a third party as your proxy to represent you at the annual general meeting.

Please indicate type of proxy by ticking off the appropriate box (please tick off one box only):

I hereby grant proxy to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of H. Lundbeck A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by him, to vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting in accordance with the recommendations by the Board of Directors, see the table below. The deadline is 17 March 2023.

I hereby grant proxy to: ___________________________________________________________________

Name and address (please use capital letters)

to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting, and hereby order an admission card on behalf of the proxy. If the proxy holder would like to bring an adviser, an admission card shall also be ordered to the said person. I hereby order the admission card to the adviser of my proxy holder.

Name: ___________________________________________________________________________________

Proxy form. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the annual general meeting. Please note that this proxy will only be used if a vote is requested by a third party. The deadline is 17 March 2023.

Vote by post. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the annual general meeting. Please note that votes by post cannot be withdrawn, and that they will also be used in case of proposed amendments to the items on the agenda. Votes by post must be received no later than 20 March 2023 at 12.00 noon CET.

Items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2023

BOARD

RECOM-

(shortened, please note that the complete agenda appears from the notice):

FOR

AGAINST ABSTAIN MENDATION

1.

Report of the Board of Directors on the Company's activities during the past year……

2.

Presentation and adoption of the annual report……………………………………………………………

FOR

3.

Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual

FOR

report………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

4.

Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report…………………………………..

FOR

5.

Election of members to the Board of Directors:

Re-election of Lars Søren Rasmussen…………………………………………………………………………..

FOR

Re-election of Lene Skole-Sørensen……………………………………………………………………………..

FOR

Re-election of Lars Erik Holmqvist…………………………………………………………………………………

FOR

Re-election of Jeffrey Berkowitz…………………………………………………………………………………….

FOR

Re-election of Jeremy Max Levin…………………………………………………………………………………..

FOR

Re-election of Dorothea Wenzel…………………………………………………………………………………….

FOR

Re-election of Santiago Arroyo………………………………………………………………………………………

FOR

Election of Jakob Riis………………………………………………………………………………………………………

FOR

6.

Approval of remuneration for the Board of Directors for the current financial year…………..

FOR

7.

Election of one or two state-authorised public accountants. The Board of Directors

proposes re-election of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartner-

FOR

selskab…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

8.

Any proposals by shareholders or the Board of Directors:

8.1 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to

FOR

allow the Company to acquire treasury shares…………………………………………………….

8.2 Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the Remuneration Policy for the

FOR

Board of Directors and Executive Management……………………………………………………

8.3 Proposal from shareholder Astrid Skotte that Lundbeck offers to purchase the

AGAINST

properties closest to the Lumsås factory………………………………………………………………

8.4 Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Chairman of the meeting

to file the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting for registration

FOR

with the Danish Business Authority…………………………………………………………………….

9.

Any other business (not subject to resolution)……………………………………………………………..

If you do not indicate the type of proxy but otherwise have ticked off the items of the agenda correctly it will be considered as a vote by post.

H. Lundbeck A/S and Computershare A/S are not responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form must be received by Computershare A/S on/or before 17 March 2023, votes by post no later than 20 March 2023 at 12.00 noon CET either by email: gf@computershare.dkor by letter.

Date

Signature

H. Lundbeck A/S and Computershare A/S are not responsible for any delay in submitting the material. This form must be received by Computershare A/S on/or before 17 March 2023, votes by post no later than 20 March 2023 at 12.00 noon CET either by email: gf@computershare.dkor by letter.

Disclaimer

H. Lundbeck A/S published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LUNDBECK
05:27aLundbeck : Proposed amended Remuneration Policy
PU
05:27aLundbeck : Proxy and postal vote form
PU
04:01aNotice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/08Transactions with shares and linked securities in H. Lundbeck A/S made by executives an..
AQ
02/08Transcript : H. Lundbeck A/S, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
02/08Lundbeck Annual Report 2022
AQ
02/08H. Lundbeck A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/08H. Lundbeck A/S Proposes Dividend for 2022
CI
02/07Lundbeck Flags Higher Revenue, EBITDA in FY23
MT
02/07Denmark's Lundbeck predicts growth in 2023 revenue and earnings
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 19 964 M 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net income 2023 2 467 M 354 M 354 M
Net cash 2023 1 522 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 28 784 M 4 126 M 4 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 450
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart LUNDBECK
Duration : Period :
Lundbeck Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNDBECK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Deborah L. Dunsire President & Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Hornstein Chief Financial Officer
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Lars Bang Executive VP-Supply Operations & Engineering
Johan Luthman EVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNDBECK12.23%4 126
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.20%411 477
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.63%323 346
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.23%311 193
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.69%276 536
ABBVIE INC.-5.95%268 949