Lundin Energy : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB (regulatory)

Stockholm 25 February 2021

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB

The shareholders of Lundin Energy AB are hereby given notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 13.00 (CEST).

Important information regarding participation and voting

As a consequence of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting combined with an option to vote by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Swedish Act on Temporary Exemptions to Facilitate the Execution of General Meetings in Companies and Associations (SFS 2020:198).

For terms and instructions for online participation and voting at the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the section "Online participation and voting at the Annual General Meeting" below.

For terms and instructions for voting by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the section "Voting by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting" below.

Please note that despite thorough preparations, it cannot be ruled out that as a result of technical complications, online participation or voting at the Annual General Meeting do not work as intended. The Annual General Meeting will be held regardless of any such complications and there is a risk that votes submitted online at the Annual General Meeting are not registered. Consequently, if you want to be certain of being able to exercise your voting rights, you should vote by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Please also note that it will not be possible to vote both by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting and online at the Annual General Meeting. If a postal vote is submitted in accordance with the terms and instructions for voting by post and such postal vote is not withdrawn by the shareholder by Wednesday 24 March 2021, the Company will consider the postal vote at the Annual General Meeting.

It is possible to vote by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting and still follow the Annual General Meeting without exercising any voting rights online, please see the section "Voting by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting" below for more information.

Online participation and voting at the Annual General Meeting

Shareholders who wish to participate at the virtual Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 30 March 2021 at 13.00 (CEST) must:

 be entered as a shareholder in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday 22 March 2021 or, if the shares are registered in the name of a nominee, request that the nominee registers the shares in the shareholder's own name for voting purposes in such time that the registration is completed by Wednesday 24 March 2021; and

 give notice of participation no later than Wednesday 24 March 2021 through the websitewww.lundin-energy.com (only applicable to individuals) or by post to Computershare AB, "Lundin Energy AB's AGM", Box 5267, 102 46 Stockholm, Sweden, by telephone Int +46-8-518 01 554 or by emailinfo@computershare.se.

When giving notice of participation, please state name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address and telephone number.

In order to participate and vote online, you must have a reliable network connection throughout the Annual General Meeting. Participation online is possible through a computer, a smartphone or a tablet, updated with the latest software version of operating systems etc., by using a web browser.

If you have registered to participate in the Annual General Meeting, you will receive login instructions on the admission card which will be sent to the address stated in your notice of participation. On the day of the Annual General Meeting, you can login on the virtual platform from 11.00 CEST and you must have logged in on the virtual platform no later than 13.00 CEST to be able to participate.

In connection with each voting item, you will be able to choose between the alternatives "Yes", "No" and "Abstain". There will be no opportunity to speak but it will be possible to ask questions during the meeting by typing a question using a Q&A function.

Shareholders who do not participate or vote online in person may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting through a proxy. In order for the proxy to obtain login instructions to the virtual platform, the proxy's name, personal identification number or corporate registration number and address be included in the registration to participate online. A proxy form is available onwww.lundin-energy.comand will be sent to shareholders upon request. Proxy forms, certificates of registration and other documents of authority shall be appended to the application to participate online.

Voting by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting

Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting rights by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting must:

 be entered as a shareholder in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday 22 March 2021 or, if the shares are registered in the name of a nominee, request that the nominee registers the shares in the shareholder's own name for voting purposes in such time that the registration is completed by Wednesday 24 March 2021; and

 ensure that the Company receives a postal vote in accordance with the instructions set out below by Wednesday 24 March 2021.

In order to vote by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders shall use the voting form and follow the Company's instructions that are available on the Company's website,www.lundin-energy.com. The completed voting form should be sent either:

 by post to Computershare AB, Att. "Lundin Energy AB's AGM", Box 5267, 102 46 Stockholm, Sweden; or

 by email to Computershare AB (with the reference "Lundin Energy AB's AGM"); or

 electronically with BankID through the Company's website,www.lundin-energy.com.

If a shareholder's voting rights are exercised by proxy, a power of attorney and other authorisation documents must be enclosed with the voting form. A proxy form is available onwww.lundin-energy.comand will be sent to shareholders upon request.

Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting rights by post in advance of the Annual General Meeting may still follow the Annual General Meeting online (without also exercising voting rights online). In order to receive login instructions, please elect for this option in the voting form.

Proposed agenda

1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting.

2. Election of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

3. Preparation and approval of the voting register.

4. Approval of the agenda.

5. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes.

6. Determination as to whether the Annual General Meeting has been duly convened.

7. Introductory comments by the Chief Executive Officer.

8. Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report, the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's Group report as well as the Remuneration Report prepared by the Board of Directors and the auditor's statement on compliance with the Policy on Remuneration.

9. Resolution in respect of adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

10. Resolution in respect of disposition of the Company's result according to the adopted balance sheet and determination of record dates for the dividend.

11.

Resolution in respect of discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer:

a) Peggy Bruzelius (Board Member);

b) C. Ashley Heppenstall (Board Member);

c) Ian H. Lundin (Chairman);

d) Lukas H. Lundin (Board Member);

e) Grace Reksten Skaugen (Board Member);

f) Torstein Sanness (Board Member);

g) Alex Schneiter (Board Member and CEO);

h) Jakob Thomasen (Board Member); and

i) Cecilia Vieweg (Board Member).

12. Resolution in respect of adoption of the Remuneration Report prepared by the Board of Directors.

13. Presentation by the Nomination Committee:  Proposal for the number of members of the Board of Directors.  Proposal for remuneration of the Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors.  Proposal for election of Chairman of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors.  Proposal for remuneration of the auditor.  Proposal for election of auditor.

14. Resolution in respect of the number of members of the Board of Directors.

15. Resolution in respect of remuneration of the Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors.

16. Resolutions in respect of Board members: a) re-election of Peggy Bruzelius as a Board member; b) re-election of C. Ashley Heppenstall as a Board member; c) re-election of Ian H. Lundin as a Board member; d) re-election of Lukas H. Lundin as a Board member; e) re-election of Grace Reksten Skaugen as a Board member; f) re-election of Torstein Sanness as a Board member; g) re-election of Alex Schneiter as a Board member; h) re-election of Jakob Thomasen as a Board member; i) re-election of Cecilia Vieweg as a Board member; j) election of Adam I. Lundin as a Board member; and k) re-election of Ian H. Lundin as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

17. Resolution in respect of remuneration of the auditor.

18. Election of auditor.

19. Resolution in respect of the 2021 Long-term, Performance-based Incentive Plan.

20. Resolution in respect of delivery of shares under the 2021 Long-term, Performance-based Incentive Plan.

21. Resolution to grant extraordinary cash compensation to a Board member, equally the former CEO.

22. Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on new issue of shares and convertible debentures.

23. Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase and sale of shares.

24. Resolutions in respect of matters initiated by a shareholder: a) a shareholder proposes that the Company aligns its legal defence strategy with its human rights policy. b) a shareholder proposes that the Company discloses in detail all current and projected direct and indirect costs connected with the legal defence.

25. Closing of the Annual General Meeting.

Proposals for resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB on Tuesday 30 March 2021 in Stockholm

Preparation and approval of the voting register (item 3)

The Board of Directors proposes that the register prepared by Computershare AB (on behalf of the Company) based on the Company's share register, shareholders attending online and postal votes received by the Company is approved as voting register for the Annual General Meeting.

Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes (item 5)

The Board of Directors proposes that Arne Lööw, representing Fjärde AP Fonden and Peter Lundkvist, representing Tredje AP Fonden, or, if one or both of them are absent, any person or persons appointed by the Board of Directors, are elected to attest the minutes of the meeting.

Resolution in respect of disposition of the Company's result (item 10)

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves on a cash dividend in the amount of USD 1.80 per share, corresponding to USD 512 million (rounded off), to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share, corresponding to USD 128 million (rounded off). Before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden's central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01/share). The final USD equivalent amount received by the shareholders may therefore slightly differ depending on what the USD to SEK exchange rate is on the date of the dividend payment. The SEKamount per share to be distributed each quarter will be announced in a press release four business days prior to each record date.

Relevant dates for the proposed dividend:

Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date 31 March 2021 1 April 2021 8 April 2021 1 July 2021 2 July 2021 7 July 2021 1 October 2021 4 October 2021 7 October 2021 4 January 2022 5 January 2022 11 January 2022

In order to comply with Swedish company law, a maximum total SEK amount shall be pre-determined to ensure that the annual dividend distributed does not exceed the available distributable reserves of the Company and such maximum amount for the proposed dividend has been set to a cap of MSEK 7,636 (i.e., MSEK 1,909 per quarter). If the total dividend would exceed the cap of MSEK 7,636, the dividend will be automatically adjusted downwards so that the total dividend corresponds to the cap of MSEK 7,636.

If Riksbanken does not publish the USD to SEK exchange rate on the fourth business day prior to the relevant record date, the conversion into SEK will be based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Riksbanken immediately before such business day.

Resolutions in respect of Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, number of Board members, remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors, election of Chairman of the Board of Directors and of other members of the Board of Directors, remuneration of the auditor and election of the auditor (items 2 and 14-18)

Lundin Energy AB's Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting consists of Aksel Azrac (Chairman, representing Nemesia S.à.r.l.), Filippa Gerstädt (representing Nordea Funds) and Ian H. Lundin (Chairman of the Board of Directors). The Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting, appointed by shareholders jointly holding approximately 34.6 percent of the shares and voting rights in Lundin Energy AB as per 1 June 2020, proposes the following:

 Advokat Klaes Edhall to be appointed as Chairman of the Annual General Meeting or, if he is absent, any other person appointed by the Nomination Committee.

 Ten members of the Board of Directors to be appointed without deputy members.

 Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, including in respect of Committee membership, to be as follows: (i) annual fees of the members of the Board of Directors of USD 62,000 (excluding the Chairman of the Board of Directors); (ii) annual fees of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of USD 130,000; (iii) annual fees for Committee members of USD 14,700 per Committee assignment (other than Committee Chairs); and (iv) annual fees for Committee Chairs of USD 20,300; with the total fees for Committee work, not to exceed USD 193,200.

 Re-election of Peggy Bruzelius, C. Ashley Heppenstall, Ian H. Lundin, Lukas H. Lundin, Grace Reksten Skaugen, Torstein Sanness, Alex Schneiter, Jakob Thomasen and Cecilia Vieweg as members of the Board of Directors for a period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting, and election of Adam I. Lundin as a member of the Board of Directors, for a period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Lundin was born in 1987 and is a Swedish citizen. Mr. Lundin is an experienced senior management and Board member of public and private companies focused on the natural resource sector. Mr. Lundin has studied mining technology and marketing management at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. Mr. Lundin worked during 2012-2017 with an international investment bank, including as co-head of the London office, and he was the Chief Executive Officer and President of Filo Mining during 2017-2019. Mr. Lundin is currently the Chief Executive Officer and President, and Board member, of Josemaria Resources, and Chairman of the Board of Filo Mining Corp and Africa Energy Corp, and a Board member of NGEx Minerals and the Lundin Foundation. Mr. Lundin has advised the Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election as Chairman of Africa Energy Corp in 2021.

 Re-election of Ian H. Lundin as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

 The auditor's fees shall be payable upon approval of their invoice.

 Re-election of the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as the auditor of the Company, which intends to appoint authorised public accountant Anders Kriström as the auditor in charge, for a period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

