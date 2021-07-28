Lundin Energy : 6 month report 2021 07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q2 Report for the SIX MONTHS ended 30 June 2021 Lundin Energy AB (publ) company registration number 556610-8055 Highlights Record quarterly revenue of USD 1.3 billion with a realised oil price of USD 68 per barrel for the second quarter

Record free cash flow generation of MUSD 949 for the six month period, operating costs below guidance at USD 2.8 per boe and net debt reduced to below USD 3.2 billion

Completed USD 2 billion inaugural investment grade bond issuance

Record quarterly production above guidance at 190 Mboepd and full year production guidance increased to between 180 to 195 Mboepd

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 planned offshore installations completed on schedule and full field production capacity increased to 755 Mbopd gross when Phase 2 comes on line in the fourth quarter of 2022

Key projects on track to deliver growth to over 200 Mboepd by 2023 and Kobra East/Gekko project sanctioned

Decarbonisation plans on track to achieve carbon neutrality from 2025, with around 60% of production already independently certified as carbon neutrally produced Financial summary 1 Jan 2021- 1 Apr 2021- 1 Jan 2020- 1 Apr 2020- 1 Jan 2020- 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2020 6 months 3 months 6 months 3 months 12 months Production in Mboepd 186.4 189.8 157.7 162.9 164.5 Revenue and other income in MUSD 2,384.7 1,272.8 1,097.7 402.5 2,564.4 CFFO in MUSD 1,487.9 737.7 898.1 259.8 1,528.0 Per share in USD 5.23 2.59 3.16 0.91 5.38 EBITDAX in MUSD 2,078.0 1,059.6 916.2 335.1 2,140.2 Per share in USD 7,31 3.73 3.23 1.18 7.53 Free cash flow in MUSD 949.1 422.9 381.5 -25.2 448.2 Per share in USD 3.34 1.49 1.34 -0.09 1.58 Net result in MUSD 234.6 165.7 -131.8 178.8 384.2 Per share in USD 0.82 0.58 -0.46 0.63 1.35 Adjusted net result in MUSD 308.4 158.6 117.3 51.3 280.0 Per share in USD 1.08 0.56 0.41 0.18 0.99 Net debt in MUSD 3,189.4 3,189.4 3,796.1 3,796.1 3,911.5 Comment from Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy: "I'm pleased to report record production and financial results in the second quarter, backed by strong operating performance and the further strengthening of oil prices. Whilst certain challenges of the COVID-19 crisis will remain for the foreseeable future, we've normalised the management of these and continue to deliver on our main business priorities. "Our world class producing assets continue to outperform with excellent production efficiency, along with industry leading low operating costs, delivering production in the quarter above the mid-point of the guidance range, leading us to increase our full year production guidance. "Johan Sverdrup keeps on delivering above expectations. Phase 1 production ramped up to 535 Mbopd gross ahead of schedule and the full field production guidance has been lifted to 755 Mbopd. Phase 2 of the project is making good progress, with key offshore installations completed on schedule, and the project remains firmly on track for first oil in the fourth quarter of 2022. "At the Greater Edvard Grieg Area we continue to deliver on the projects that support the long-term plateau extension, with excellent results so far from the Edvard Grieg infill well programme and the Solveig and Rolvsnes projects on track for first oil in the coming weeks. There's lots more to come and we'll see the results from two exciting exploration wells in the area in the second half of the year. "Our key projects remain on track to deliver growth to over 200 Mboepd by 2023. We've a strong track record of growing resources and I'm confident that we can continue to sustain the business at these production levels. We have a pipeline of potential new projects, the first of which has just been sanctioned, and an exciting exploration programme, targeting material resources. "The business delivered record financial results, with free cash flow of MUSD 949 for the first six months and net debt reduced to below USD 3.2 billion. This demonstrates the quality of our strong cash generative business, allowing us to fund growth, cover dividends and deleverage. On the back of attaining three investment grade credit ratings, the Company successfully completed a USD 2 billion inaugural bond issuance, the proceeds of which were used to pay down existing corporate credit facilities. "We continue to make good progress on our decarbonisation plans, with around 60% of our production today carbon neutrally produced, and we're on target for the business as a whole to be carbon neutral from 2025. We've already made several certified carbon neutrally produced crude sales, which I believe will become a key value differentiator for Lundin Energy. "We've delivered record results in the first half of the year, our key business priorities are on track and looking forward I'm confident the business will continue to deliver resilient sustainable growth." Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin 2 OPERATIONAL REVIEW All the reported numbers and updates in the operational review relate to the six month period ending 30 June 2021 (reporting period) unless otherwise specified. Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis Lundin Energy has maintained a proactive approach in safeguarding the wellbeing of the Company's employees and contractors, whilst also ensuring the virus has minimal impact on its operations. To date there have been no disruptions to production due to the COVID-19 situation and while certain project activities have been affected, the disruptions have been successfully managed, to avoid any negative impact on the production outlook. Production Guidance In June 2021, Lundin Energy announced updated production guidance for 2021 of between 180 to 195 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboepd), increased from the original guidance of 170 to 190 Mboepd. The increase in full year production guidance is due to better than expected production in the first half of 2021 and an expected increase in facilities capacity available at the Edvard Grieg field, due to the continued decline of the Ivar Aasen field. Current 2021 guidance Production 180 to 195 Mboepd Operating Cost USD 3.00 per boe Development expenditure MUSD 850 Exploration and Appraisal expenditure MUSD 260 Decommissioning expenditure MUSD 20 Renewables Investments MUSD 100 Production Production was 186 Mboepd, which was in line with the updated guidance and seven percent above the mid-point of the original production guidance range for the period. Production in the second quarter of 2021, was 190 Mboepd which was a record quarterly production rate for the Company. First half 2021 production was above expectations due to excellent production efficiency across all assets, an earlier than forecast increased plateau rate of 535 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbopd) gross at Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 and additional facilities capacity available at the Edvard Grieg field due to the Ivar Aasen field not utilising its contractual capacity. Operating costs, net of tariff income, were USD 2.82 per boe, which was below guidance for the reporting period. Full year operating cost guidance remains USD 3.00 per boe. 1 Jan 2021- 1 Apr 2021- 1 Jan 2020- 1 Apr 2020- 1 Jan 2020- Production 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2020 in Mboepd 6 months 3 months 6 months 3 months 12 months Crude oil 174.6 179.1 145.9 151.1 152.7 Gas 11.8 10.7 11.8 11.9 11.8 Total production 186.4 189.8 157.7 162.9 164.5 1 Jan 2021- 1 Apr 2021- 1 Jan 2020- 1 Apr 2020- 1 Jan 2020- Production WI1 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2021 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2020 in Mboepd 6 months 3 months 6 months 3 months 12 months Johan Sverdrup 20% 105.7 108.6 80.0 86.6 87.6 Edvard Grieg 65% 69.2 70.3 63.1 62.7 63.6 Ivar Aasen 1.385% 0.7 0.6 0.9 0.8 0.8 Alvheim Area 15% - 35% 10.8 10.3 13.7 12.8 12.5 186.4 189.8 157.7 162.9 164.5 1 Lundin Energy's working interest (WI) Production from Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 was in line with the updated production guidance, with a production efficiency of 98 percent. In May 2021, the Phase 1 processing capacity was increased from 500 Mbopd gross to 535 Mbopd, following upgrades to the water injection system, which were required to support the higher offtake rates. This represents a gross increase of 95 Mbopd since first oil in late 2019. Reservoir performance continues to be strong, with high well productivities and excellent communication across the field. One production well and one water injection well were completed in the reporting period, with results in line with expectations and the field is currently producing from 13 wells. Johan Sverdrup is being operated with power supplied from shore and is one of the lowest CO2 emitting offshore fields in the world, with CO2 emissions of less than 0.1 kg per boe for the reporting period. Operating costs were USD 1.63 per boe. Production from the Edvard Grieg field was in line with the updated production guidance, with a production efficiency of 99 percent. The field has benefitted from higher available processing capacity due to the continued decline of the Ivar Aasen field. The infill drilling programme at Edvard Grieg commenced in January 2021, using the Rowan Viking jack-up rig and has progressed according to plan. The first infill well came on stream in June 2021, equipped with the innovative 'Fishbones' completion, which has contributed to well productivity around 10 times greater than the original prognosis. The first of two branches on the second infill well has been drilled, with results in line with expectations and this branch also includes a 'Fishbones' completion. Drilling of the second branch has been completed and initial reservoir results are in line with expectations. The well is scheduled to be brought on line in the fourth quarter 2021. Power from shore at Edvard Grieg is on schedule to be online in late 2022, with the power cable now installed on Edvard Grieg and laid on the seabed at Johan Sverdrup, awaiting arrival of the Phase 2 processing platform in 2022. The retirement of the existing gas turbine power generation system on the platform and installation of electric boilers to provide process heat, is on schedule and is expected to be operational in late 2022. Operating costs, net of tariff income, were USD 3.72 per boe. 3 Production from the Ivar Aasen field was in line with the updated forecast. The field water production rate has continued to increase, which has resulted in an accelerated oil production decline. Two infill wells have come on stream in the reporting period and both wells have performed below expectations. Production from the Alvheim Area was in line with forecast with a production efficiency of 95 percent. One infill well that was spudded in late 2020, came on stream in March 2021, with results in line with expectations. Two infill wells are planned to be drilled in the Alvheim Area during the second half of 2021. Operating costs were USD 7.38 per boe. Development The development expenditure guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at MUSD 850. Project WI Operator Estimated gross Production Expected gross plateau reserves start production Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 20% Equinor 2.2 - 3.2 Bn boe1 Q4 2022 755 Mbopd1 Solveig Phase 1 65% Lundin Energy 57 MMboe Q3 2021 30 Mboepd Rolvsnes EWT2 80% Lundin Energy - Q3 2021 3 Mboepd Kobra East/Gekko (KEG) 15% AkerBP 39 MMboe Q1 2024 28 Mboepd Johan Sverdrup full field Extended Well Test Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 The Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project involves a second processing platform bridge linked to the Phase 1 field centre, subsea facilities to access the Avaldsnes, Kvitsøy and Geitungen satellite areas of the field, implementation of full field water alternating gas injection (WAG) for enhanced recovery and the drilling of 28 additional wells. The Johan Sverdrup gross field reserves are in the range 2.2 to 3.2 billion boe and the ambition of the partners in the field, is to achieve a recovery factor of more than 70 percent. In June 2021, the Company along with the operator Equinor, announced that the full field gross processing capacity had been increased to 755 Mbopd, once Phase 2 comes on stream, as result of debottlenecking work on the Phase 2 topsides and studies to optimise the full field integrated processing and export capacity. The full field breakeven oil price for Johan Sverdrup, including past investments, has been reduced to below USD 15 per boe, from less than USD 20 per boe. The Phase 2 capital expenditure is estimated at gross NOK 41 billion (nominal), which is unchanged from the Phase 2 PDO estimate in 2019. The three modules that constitute the second processing platform topsides were successfully assembled in Norway in May 2021 awaiting final installation offshore in spring 2022. The jacket for the second processing platform was successfully installed offshore in June 2021 and the new module on the existing Riser Platform was successfully installed offshore in July 2021. The subsea facilities and flowlines installation work is progressing as per schedule, for completion during 2021, allowing for drilling operations on the subsea wells to commence in early 2022. The disruptions to project activities due to COVID-19 have been effectively managed and first oil remains on schedule for the fourth quarter of 2022, with progress now over 60 percent complete. Greater Edvard Grieg Area Tie-Back Projects Solveig Phase 1 is a subsea tie-back development to Edvard Grieg and will contribute to keeping the Edvard Grieg platform on plateau production until the end of 2023. Phase 1 gross proved plus probable (2P) reserves are estimated at 57 MMboe and will be developed with three oil production wells and two water injection wells, achieving gross peak production of 30 Mboepd. The PDO for Solveig Phase 1 was approved in June 2019. The capital cost for the development is within the PDO estimate of MUSD 810 gross, with a breakeven oil price of below 20 USD per boe. Installation of the subsea facilities and flowlines is complete and development drilling started in May, 2021. The first well has been successfully drilled and initial results are above pre-drill expectations. The project is on schedule for first oil in the third quarter of 2021, with total progress now around 60 percent complete, with the remaining work mostly related to the phased drilling of the development wells. The Rolvsnes EWT project, which was approved by the authorities in July 2019, will be developed through a 3 km subsea tie-back of the existing Rolvsnes horizontal well to the Edvard Grieg platform. The EWT will provide important reservoir data to support a decision on the potential Rolvsnes full field development. The project is being developed in conjunction with the Solveig project to take advantage of contracting and implementation synergies. In May 2021, completion activities on the existing Rolvsnes well were finalized using the West Bollsta semi-submersible rig. Final commissioning and testing is ongoing, with first oil expected in August 2021. Kobra East/Gekko (KEG) In June 2021, the PDO for the joint development of the two discoveries Kobra East and Gekko was submitted to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The development will be conducted as a subsea tie-back to the Alvheim FPSO and phase one of the development will include four tri-lateral production wells targeting the oil zones of the two discoveries. Phase two of the development consists of a gas production well targeting the gas cap at Gekko, which will be drilled at a later stage once gas processing capacity is available on the Alvheim FPSO. Drilling operations are expected to commence in early 2023, with first oil planned in the first quarter of 2024. Total gross 2P reserves for the project amount to 39 MMboe and the development will provide gross peak production of approximately 28 Mboepd. This project will be developed under the Norwegian temporary tax regime and has a breakeven oil price of less than USD 30 per boe. Exploration and Appraisal The 2021 exploration and appraisal programme was increased by one well to eight wells in total during the reporting period, as a result of a decision to drill a second appraisal well at Iving. Four wells have been drilled, yielding a small oil discovery at Segment D near to the Solveig field. The remaining four wells are targeting approximately 200 MMboe of net unrisked prospective resources. The exploration and appraisal expenditure guidance for 2021 remains unchanged at MUSD 260. 4 2021 exploration and appraisal well programme Licence Operator WI Well Spud Date Status PL359 Lundin Energy 65% Segment D February 2021 Oil discovery PL722 Equinor 20% Shenzhou April 2021 Dry PL820S MOL 41% Iving (2 wells) May 2021 Completed - evaluation ongoing PL167 Lundin Energy 40% Lille Prinsen July 2021 Ongoing PL981 Lundin Energy 60% Merckx Third Quarter 2021 PL9761 Lundin Energy 40% Dovregubben Third Quarter 2021 PL1041 AkerBP 15% Lyderhorn Fourth Quarter 2012 1 Lundin Energy's working interest in Licence PL976 will reduce from 50 percent to 40 percent on closing of the OneDyas transaction agreed in May 2021 In March 2021, the Segment D prospect, located north of the Solveig field on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North Sea in PL359, was drilled yielding an oil discovery. A 10 metre oil column was encountered in Triassic reservoir sandstones and the discovery is estimated to hold gross recoverable resources of 3 to 9 MMboe. A development will be evaluated in parallel with a potential future phase of development at Solveig. In July 2021, a two-well appraisal drilling programme was completed on the Iving discovery located in the Central North Sea close to the Balder and Ringhorne fields. The results were below expectations and the feasibility of a commercial development is currently undergoing evaluation. In 2020, the Norwegian Government introduced temporary tax incentives aiming to increase activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, which applies to projects with PDO's submitted before the end of 2022. These tax incentives improve project economics and the Company has taken steps to accelerate activities for nine potential projects which could benefit from this opportunity. The first of these, the KEG project, has been sanctioned, with the PDO submitted for approval. The Solveig Phase 2 project, incorporating the Segment D discovery and the Rolvsnes Full Field project, will be de-risked with production experience from Solveig Phase 1 and the Rolvsnes EWT. The appraisal well for the Lille Prinsen discovery was spudded in early July 2021, using the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig. Development studies for the Alvheim Area project Frosk are progressing, with project sanction planned in the third quarter 2021. In February 2021, the Company completed a licence swap with AkerBP, acquiring a six percent working interest in the Trell and Trine discoveries, which are potential tie-back developments to Alvheim, with concept studies ongoing towards possible sanction before the 2022 deadline. In the Barents Sea, development studies on Wisting are progressing well with concept selection planned in late 2021. Commercial feasibility studies on the Alta discovery in the Southern Barents Sea, indicate the favoured development solution is a subsea tieback to the Johan Castberg field, the timing of which means it will not benefit from the temporary tax regime. Decarbonisation Decarbonisation is a key strategic pillar for Lundin Energy and a significant differentiator for the business. In January 2021, the decarbonisation strategy was accelerated by five years to achieve carbon neutrality for operational emissions from 2025. The strategy is composed of four pillars - reducing operational emissions, powering key assets from shore, investing in renewable power to replace net electricity usage and investments in nature-based carbon capture projects for any residual emissions. A critical step towards carbon neutrality will be the electrification of the Edvard Grieg platform, which will be executed in parallel with the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development, and will be operational in late 2022. Carbon emissions were 2.9 kg of CO2 per boe in the reporting period, which is well within the Company's 2021 guidance of less than 4 kg of CO2 per boe. The Company has recently updated its emissions targets as a result of learnings from Johan Sverdrup production performance. On completion of the electrification of Edvard Grieg, the Company's average net carbon intensity is expected to be approximately 1 kg CO2 per boe (reduced from less than 2 kg CO2 per boe), around one-fifteenth of the industry average. Further to the unit intensity reductions the Company is also committing to reduce absolute emissions by 50 percent from 2023 compared to the emission levels in 2020. In April 2021, the Company completed a transaction with OX2 AB (OX2) to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Karskruv onshore wind farm project in southern Sweden. The wind farm will become operational in late 2023 and will produce an estimated 290 GWh per annum, from 20 onshore wind turbines. The total investment in Karskruv, including the acquisition cost, will amount to MEUR 130 with the majority of the spend occurring in 2022 and 2023 and the project will be cash flow positive from 2024. Construction and commissioning of the second phase of the Leikanger hydropower project in Norway was completed in March 2021 and is now operational at full capacity. Construction works are progressing well on the Metsälamminkangas (MLK) wind farm in Finland, with wind turbines and towers expected to be erected and commissioned in the second half of 2021, with the project fully operational in 2022. The Company has now committed to three renewable projects, with a combined net power generation capacity of around 600 GWh per annum from late 2023, which will cover all of the Company's expected net electricity usage for the offshore producing assets. This means that from end 2023, over 95 percent of the Company's oil production will be powered by its own generated renewable energy. In January 2021, the Company signed a partnership with Land Life Company B.V., to invest MUSD 35 in high quality re-forestation projects to plant approximately eight million trees between 2021 and 2025, capturing approximately 2.6 million tonnes of CO2. Over time this project will be more than sufficient to naturally capture all of the Company's net residual emissions of CO2, leading to carbon neutrality for operational emissions. During the reporting period, approximately 150,000 trees were planted in Spain and Ghana. The renewable expenditure guidance for 2021 remains at MUSD 100. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lundin Energy AB published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 04:23a LUNDIN ENERGY : 6 month report 2021 PU 01:53a LUNDIN ENERGY : Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (regulatory) PU 01:30a LUNDIN ENERGY : Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 AQ 07/15 LUNDIN ENERGY : Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast de.. AQ 07/14 LUNDIN ENERGY : Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast de.. PU 07/14 LUNDIN ENERGY : Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast de.. AQ 07/01 LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend FA 06/30 Aker BP, Partners Unveil Plan For Kobra East & Gekko Offshore Development In .. MT 06/29 LUNDIN ENERGY : second quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will .. AQ 06/28 LUNDIN ENERGY : The second quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share w.. AQ