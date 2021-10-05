Lundin Energy : Latest corporate presentation

Lundin Energy
Corporate Presentation
October 2021
WF12736 p01
Lundin Energy
A Leading European Independent E&P Company
Industry
FCF
Carbon Neutral
>1bn
Production
leading Opex
breakeven 1
Dividend
by
>200
3.0
~10
1.8
2023
barrels of reserves
Mboepd
USD/boe 2021
USD/boe
USD/share
and resources
by 2023
guidance
WF12736 p02 09.21
Top quartile
ESG ratings
Lundin Energy
2
Lundin Energy
Consistent Focused Strategy Capital
discipline
Organic
production
growth
Strong
free cash flow
generation
WF12736 p21 01.21
Low
breakeven
price
projects
Innovative,
efficient,
technology
driven
Resilience
Sustainability
Growth
Sustainable
dividend
Decarbonisation
strategy
3
Growth Strategy
Norway Pure Play
Southern Barents Sea
WF12736 p03 10.21
Opportunistic
acquisitions
Maximise recovery/ step-outs
Multiple
Opportunities
Frontier
Area
Exploration
7 Core Areas
~85 Licences
Mature
BasinNorwegian Sea
Northern North Sea
Alvheim Area
Utsira High Area
Sele High
Southern North Sea
Lundin
prospective resources (1)
~3
Bn boe
Lundin Energy
4
Long-term Production Growth
Full year guidance
180-195
165 Mboepd(1)
Mboepd
20202021
9x increase from 2015
>200
2023
Sustain
with upsides/ new projects
Delivering guidance or better for
24
quarters running
WF12736 p06 08.21
(1) Guidance increased in June 2021 from original guidance of 170-190 Mboepd
5
