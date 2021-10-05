Log in
    LUNE   SE0000825820

LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(LUNE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/05 09:59:16 am
333 SEK   -0.89%
Lundin Energy : Latest corporate presentation

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
Lundin Energy

Corporate Presentation

October 2021

WF12736 p01

Lundin Energy

A Leading European Independent E&P Company

Industry

FCF

Carbon Neutral

>1bn

Production

leading Opex

breakeven 1

Dividend

by

>200

3.0

~10

1.8

2023

barrels of reserves

Mboepd

USD/boe 2021

USD/boe

USD/share

and resources

by 2023

guidance

WF12736 p02 09.21

Top quartile

ESG ratings

  1. Average 2021-2026 Note: all guidance is from 2021 CMD presentation

Lundin Energy

2

Lundin Energy

Consistent Focused Strategy Capital

discipline

Organic

production

growth

Strong

free cash flow

generation

WF12736 p21 01.21

Low

breakeven

price

projects

Innovative,

efficient,

technology

driven

Resilience

Sustainability

Growth

Sustainable

dividend

growth

Decarbonisation

strategy

Lundin Energy

3

Lundin Energy

Growth Strategy

Norway Pure Play

Southern Barents Sea

WF12736 p03 10.21

Opportunistic

acquisitions

Maximise recovery/ step-outs

Multiple

Growth

Opportunities

Frontier

Area

Exploration

7 Core Areas

~85 Licences

Mature

BasinNorwegian Sea

Exploration

Northern North Sea

Alvheim Area

Utsira High Area

Sele High

Southern North Sea

Lundin

prospective resources (1)

~3

Bn boe

  1. Net unrisked prospective resources

Lundin Energy

4

Lundin Energy

Long-term Production Growth

Full year guidance

180-195

165 Mboepd(1)

Mboepd

20202021

9x increase from 2015

>200

Mboepd

2023

Sustain

>200

Mboepd

with upsides/ new projects

Delivering guidance or better for

24

quarters running

WF12736 p06 08.21

(1) Guidance increased in June 2021 from original guidance of 170-190 Mboepd

Lundin Energy

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lundin Energy AB published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
