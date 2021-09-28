Lundin Energy : The third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share (September 2021)

Press Release

Stockholm 28 September 2021

The third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to

SEK 3.93 per share

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 1,118, corresponding to approximately MUSD 128.

Information about the third quarterly instalment of the dividend:

Amount per share Total dividend Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment (SEK) amount (MSEK) date 3.93 1,118 1 October 2021 4 October 2021 7 October 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy held on 30 March 2021 resolved on a dividend for 2020 of USD 1.80 per share, to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share.

According to the dividend resolution, before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden's central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 8.7253.

Information about the approved dividend is available on www.lundin-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14 edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson

Head of Media Communications Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com

