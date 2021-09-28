Log in
    LUNE   SE0000825820

LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(LUNE)
Lundin Energy : The third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share (September 2021)

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Press Release

Stockholm 28 September 2021

The third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to

SEK 3.93 per share

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that the third quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.45 per share will amount to SEK 3.93 per share, with a total amount of MSEK 1,118, corresponding to approximately MUSD 128.

Information about the third quarterly instalment of the dividend:

Amount per share

Total dividend

Ex-dividend date

Record date

Expected payment

(SEK)

amount (MSEK)

date

3.93

1,118

1 October 2021

4 October 2021

7 October

2021

The Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy held on 30 March 2021 resolved on a dividend for 2020 of USD 1.80 per share, to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share.

According to the dividend resolution, before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden's central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 8.7253.

Information about the approved dividend is available on www.lundin-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14 edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson

Head of Media Communications Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com

Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including Lundin Energy's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may

Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Hovslagargatan 5

Tel. +46 8 440 54 50

www.lundin-energy.com

Registration No 556610-8055

SE-111 48 Stockholm

Fax. +46 8 440 54 59

e-mail:info@lundin-energy.com

be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Lundin Energy does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading "Risk management" and elsewhere in Lundin Energy's Annual Report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Lundin Energy AB published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 786 M - -
Net income 2021 757 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 10 348 M 10 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 54,8%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Walker President & Chief Executive Officer
Teitur Nolsøe Poulsen Chief Financial Officer
Ian Henrik Lundin Chairman
Lukas Henrik Lundin Independent Director
Cecilia Vieweg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)42.51%10 351
CONOCOPHILLIPS66.82%89 330
CNOOC LIMITED18.11%48 642
EOG RESOURCES, INC.64.05%47 766
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.55%42 632
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.27%40 990