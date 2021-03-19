Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB  >  Lundin Energy AB (publ)    LUNE   SE0000825820

LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(LUNE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - NL - 03/19 08:02:40 am
279.45 SEK   -0.80%
07:55aLUNDIN ENERGY  : Shareholder Town Hall presentation
PU
02:59aNorway's Feb oil output slightly exceeds official forecast
RE
03/17PGS Gets Exploration Survey Contract From Lundin Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lundin Energy : Shareholder Town Hall presentation

03/19/2021 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is

Lundin

Organic value creation through innovation

Financial

Resilience

1 2021-2026

Note: All guidance is related to the 2021 CMD presentation

Johan

Sverdrup

Phase 1 increased plateau production

535

Mbopd from mid-2021

~100

Mbopd added capacity since first oilExcellent reservoir performance

50

Mbopd/well

Johan Sverdrup

Greater

Edvard Grieg Area

Big fields get bigger

Gross Reserves/Resources

~800

(MMboe)1

589 3P 2C

PDO

ReservesUpsideProspective2

  • 1 Per SPE/PRMS definitions. Includes Edvard Grieg, Solveig, Rolvsnes and further discoveries/prospects within tie-back distance

  • 2 Unrisked best estimate prospective resources

Focused value creation

Delivering on our growth strategy

Resilient low operating cost and strong free cash flow business

Delivering material, sustainable and growing dividend

Carbon neutral operations from 2025

Disclaimer

Lundin Energy AB published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 11:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
07:55aLUNDIN ENERGY  : Shareholder Town Hall presentation
PU
02:59aNorway's Feb oil output slightly exceeds official forecast
RE
03/17PGS Gets Exploration Survey Contract From Lundin Energy
MT
03/04LUNDIN ENERGY  : to present at a virtual town hall meeting for investors on 18 M..
AQ
03/03LUNDIN ENERGY  : publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for 2020
AQ
03/03LUNDIN ENERGY  : publishes the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report for 2..
AQ
03/02Odfjell Drilling Secures Contract Extension With Lundin Energy
MT
03/02ODFJELL DRILLING  : ODL - Odfjell Drilling signs Contract with Lundin Energy Nor..
AQ
02/25LUNDIN ENERGY  : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB (regul..
PU
02/25LUNDIN ENERGY  : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy AB
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 717 M - -
Net income 2021 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 9 409 M 9 414 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Lundin Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 33,84 $
Last Close Price 33,09 $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Walker President & Chief Executive Officer
Teitur Nolsøe Poulsen Chief Financial Officer
Ian Henrik Lundin Chairman
Lukas Henrik Lundin Independent Director
Cecilia Vieweg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL)26.72%9 696
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.48%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED22.14%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.16%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.05%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY48.63%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ