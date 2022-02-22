Norway's January oil and gas output falls

Log in
02/22/2022 | 05:26am EST
OSLO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Norway's oil and gas output in January fell from the previous month, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output fell to 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 1.85 million bpd in December, lagging a forecast of 1.78 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in January also fell to 10.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 11 bcm a month ago, but was above an official forecast of 9.9 bcm, it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
