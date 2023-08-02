Lundin Mining Corp. is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold, and nickel. Its operations include Candelaria, Caserones, Chapada, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan and Josemaria. The Candelaria Copper Mining Complex comprises two adjacent copper mining operations, Candelaria, and Ojos del Salado, which produce copper concentrates from an open pit and underground mines. The Caserones mine is an open pit copper-molybdenum mine which produces copper concentrate, copper cathode and molybdenum concentrate. The Chapala mine is located in northern Goias State situated approximately 320 kilometers (km) north of the state capital of Goiania and 270 km northwest of the national capital of Brasilia.

Sector Diversified Mining