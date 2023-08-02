Lundin Mining Corporation announced the executive appointments of Cara Allaway as Vice President, Finance, Steve Little as Vice President, Technology and Innovation, Tim Walmsley as Vice President, Exploration and Stephen Williams as Vice President, Investor Relations. Ms. Allaway has joined Lundin Mining's Senior Leadership Team as Vice President, Finance. In her previous role with Eldorado Gold, Cara was Vice President, Finance, where she was responsible for overseeing accounting, financial reporting and planning and analysis functions.

Previous to Eldorado Gold, she held similar roles at Nevsun Resources Ltd. and Dominion Diamond Mines, and spent 12 years at PwC in the Assurance groups in Halifax and Toronto, and in the Capital Markets Group in Russia. Cara is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mount Allison University and a Master of Management and Professional Accounting from the University of Toronto. Mr. Little has joined Lundin Mining's Senior Leadership Team as Vice President, Technology and Innovation.

He has over 30 years of experience in providing technology leadership within asset intensive industries such as power generation and heavy manufacturing, as well as high tech. Prior to joining Lundin Mining, he was most recently Vice President, Business Technology Solutions for Seaspan Shipyards and Seaspan Marine Transportation. A registered Professional Engineer, Mr. Little holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the Royal Military College of Canada and an MBA from Queen's University.

Mr. Walmsley is the Vice President, Exploration for Lundin Mining and has more than 30 years of international experience in all stages of mineral exploration. Prior to his VP position, he held the role of Senior Director, Exploration. Timothy joined Lundin Mining as Chile Exploration Manager in 2013.

Before joining Lundin Mining, Timothy held progressively more senior technical roles with Xstrata plc, Falconbridge Limited, and Noranda Inc., based initially in Canada and then primarily in Chile. During his career Mr. Walmsley has been responsible for various aspects of exploration and new business development throughout much of North and South America and has contributed to numerous mineral deposit discoveries. Timothy holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) in Geological Engineering from Queen's University in Canada.

Mr. Williams has joined Lundin Mining's Senior Leadership Team as Vice President, Investor Relations. Stephen is joining from Bluestone Resources, where he was the Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations. Previously he was a member of the Metals & Mining investment banking team at Canaccord Genuity Corp, where he provided strategic advice to clients on acquisitions, mergers, and equity financings.

Stephen is a professional engineer by background having worked for Freeport-McMoRan in an operational and process development capacity. He holds a B.A.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from the W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University.