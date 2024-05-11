The Board of Lundin Mining Corporation announced the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as follows: Audit Committee: Dale C. Peniuk (Chair); C. Ashley Heppenstall and Juliana L. Lam. Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee: Dale C. Peniuk (Chair); C. Ashley Heppenstall and Juliana L. Lam. Human Resources /Compensation Committee: Donald K. Charter (Chair); C. Ashley Heppenstall and Dale C. Peniuk.

Safety, Sustainability and Technical Committee: Natasha N.D. Vaz (Chair); Donald K. Charter; Adam I. Lundin and Maria Olivia Recart.