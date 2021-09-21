Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lundin Mining : September - 2021 Jefferies Base Metals & Battery Materials Summit

09/21/2021
Jefferies Base Metals & Battery Materials Summit

September 21st, 2021

TSX: LUN Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI

Candelaria, Atacama Region, Chile

Cautionary Statements

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected costs; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcome of pending litigation; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects; and the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor; assumed and future price of copper, nickel, zinc, gold and other metals; anticipated costs; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; and assumptions related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mining including but not limited to risks to the environment, industrial accidents, catastrophic equipment failures, unusual or unexpected geological formations or unstable ground conditions, and natural phenomena such as earthquakes, flooding or unusually severe weather; uninsurable risks; global financial conditions and inflation; changes in the Company's share price, and volatility in the equity markets in general; volatility and fluctuations in metal and commodity prices; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 virus; changing taxation regimes; reliance on a single asset; delays or the inability to obtain, retain or comply with permits; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; health and safety risks; exploration, development or mining results not being consistent with the Company's expectations; unavailable or inaccessible infrastructure and risks related to ageing infrastructure; actual ore mined and/or metal recoveries varying from Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution, mine plans and metallurgical and other characteristics; risks associated with the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits including but not limited to models relating thereto; ore processing efficiency; community and stakeholder opposition; information technology and cybersecurity risks; potential for the allegation of fraud and corruption involving the Company, its customers, suppliers or employees, or the allegation of improper or discriminatory employment practices, or human rights violations; regulatory investigations, enforcement, sanctions and/or related or other litigation; uncertain political and economic environments, including in Brazil and Chile; risks associated with the structural stability of waste rock dumps or tailings storage facilities; estimates of future production and operations; estimates of operating, cash and all-in sustaining cost estimates; civil disruption in Chile; the potential for and effects of labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labor or interruptions in production; risks related to the environmental regulation and environmental impact of the Company's operations and products and management thereof; exchange rate fluctuations; reliance on third parties and consultants in foreign jurisdictions; climate change; risks relating to attracting and retaining of highly skilled employees; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; counterparty and credit risks and customer concentration; litigation; risks inherent in and/or associated with operating in foreign countries and emerging markets; risks related to mine closure activities and closed and historical sites; changes in laws, regulations or policies including but not limited to those related to mining regimes, permitting and approvals, environmental and tailings management, labor, trade relations, and transportation; internal controls; challenges or defects in title; the estimation of asset carrying values; historical environmental liabilities and ongoing reclamation obligations; the price and availability of key operating supplies or services; competition; indebtedness; compliance with foreign laws; existence of significant shareholders; liquidity risks and limited financial resources; funding requirements and availability of financing; enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; dilution; risks relating to dividends; risks associated with acquisitions and related integration efforts, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to integration and diversion of management time on integration; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation matters; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Annual Information Form and the "Managing Risks" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forwardlooking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

This presentation may contain certain financial measures such as adjusted earnings, adjusted loss, EBITDA, free cash flow, net cash, net debt, adjusted operating cash and cash costs which have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and therefore amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Note: All dollar amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise denoted.

2

Lundin Mining

Our Strategy

Operate, upgrade and grow a base metals portfolio that provides leading returns for our shareholders throughout the cycle

  • copper dominant
  • competitive cost position
  • low-riskmining jurisdictions
  • pipeline of exploration and development projects
  • low leverage and flexible balance sheet
  • attractive direct shareholder returns

Eagle

Zinkgruvan

Nickel-Copper-PGMs in U.S.A.

Zinc-Lead-Copper in Sweden

Neves-Corvo

Copper-Zinc-Lead in Portugal

Candelaria1

Chapada

Copper-Gold-Silver in Chile

Copper-Gold in Brazil

1. Lundin Mining holds an 80% interest in Candelaria

3

Responsible Mining

2020 Sustainability Report

  • have been reporting our sustainability performance in a comprehensive, standalone document since 2010
  • prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and broadly mapped against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Standard
  • continue to define, integrate and embed sustainability pillars, key themes, performance indicators and long-term targets

Highlights Include

  • achieved sustainable improvements in our safety, environmental and social performance in 2020
  • worked proactively to monitor the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and put appropriate and protective measures in place. Worked closely with communities to identify needs and provide support
  • best-everCompany Total Recordable Injury Frequency rate of 0.55
  • formal adoption of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management
  • no Level 3 or above environmental incidents; 13% decrease in Level 2 incidents
  • steadily improved disclosure scoring annually in the CDP climate change report
  • formal Human Rights Standard complementing and enhancing pre-existing commitments
  • adoption of a formal Diversity and Inclusion Policy, including specific targets

www.lundinmining.com/responsible-mining/sustainability-reports/

4

H1/21 Summary Results

Production

Payable Sales

120,811 t of copper

118,061 t of copper

68,198 t of zinc

56,056 t of zinc

75,000 oz of gold

72,000 oz of gold

10,128 t of nickel

8,376 t of nickel

12,220 t of lead

11,932 t of lead

$1.55B in Sales

Other

Sweden

4%

7%

Gold

Zinc

7%

Portugal

8%

14%

Nickel

Chile

9%

Copper

Brazil

48%

72%

15%

USA 16%

Eagle Mine Planning Engineer inspecting high grade face underground at Eagle East

By Metal

By Jurisdiction

5

Disclaimer

Lundin Mining Corporation published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
